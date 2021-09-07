BWW Review: FIRST NATIONS FASHION: WALKING IN TWO WORLDS AT BRISBANE FESTIVAL

Last night I had the honour and privilege to be one of the hundreds of spectators at the First Nations Fashion: Walking in Two Worlds Fashion Show. Even before the models entered the runway, the atmosphere was buzzing with electricity, wonder and, most of all, compassion for the land that we call home.

After the most breathtaking Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by the Gadigal people, we watched twenty local First Nations models take to the runway, wearing contemporary garments and textiles by First Nations Designers from all across Australia. Grace Lillian Lee, the designer and creative director of First Nations Fashion and Design, made Brisbane Festival history by not only being the first performance with the largest First Nations' creatives and company but by turning the South Bank Piazza into the first runway show featuring only First Nations talent.

The models were breathtaking and the designs and fabrics; all made from bright earthly materials, recyclable materials and featuring eccentric patterns that I cannot wait to get my hands on. Each design told a story and was supported by a montage video of the models cat-walking and posing in the Australian forest; surrounded by native flora and fauna. It was such a lovely addition to have Muggera dance troupe's performances woven throughout the cat walks; their movements complimenting the ambience of the particular designers clothes' perfectly.

Receiving a standing ovation at its close, this truly was a fashion show unlike no other. I truly hope that the Brisbane Festival team re-program this event next year as it's one everyone should see.