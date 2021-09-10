BWW Review: AUNTIE'S FIAFIA NIGHT by Cassius Circus

Directed by Natano Fa'anana, in collaboration with local Pasifika community groups, Auntie's Fiafia Night is a colourful, vibrant and energetic celebration of Polynesian culture, legends and art.

Performed by the world-renowned Cassius Circus, this fiafia night was hosted by Lana Siligia from the Cook Islands about paying our respect to our Auntie's and all the woman who have shaped who we are, culturally, individually and emotionally. The show wove music, song and dance to commemorate Polynesian legends, stories and culture. These included a performance of physical theatre depicting the story of a women's spirit who lives in our mirrors, a dizzying rope acrobatic act portraying a cyclone hitting the islands, and a classic Cook Island song sung from the elevated chair above the stage.

Notable moments include upside down, foot-fire archery that ended in a bullseye, a circus performer building a towering stack of chairs while precariously balancing atop them, and enchanting rhythmic dancing to the pulsing beat of the dazzling on stage band. Music directed by Airileke Ingram, the traditional Samoan log drums were pounding, the breezy guitar licks were soothing, and the islander inspired dances transported us to lands far off in the Pacific Ocean.

One of my favourite parts of the show was how much of the audience rode the spirited emotions of the show, creating a powerful sense of community for everyone there - no matter your cultural background. As someone of European ancestry, it was truly special to witness and be a part of that communion.

Auntie's Fiafia Night is an exuberant celebration of circus, Pacific song, dance and storytelling. It's a show which lifts you up and makes you want to dance, which I think is the best kind of feeling.

Rating: 4 Stars