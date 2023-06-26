BURN THE FLOOR Will Tour the East Coast of Australia Beginning in July

Performances are in Melbourne, Maryborough, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Canberra, Wyong, Sydney, Penrith and Chatswood.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

World renowned Australian ballroom dance company Burn the Floor has for the very first time collaborated with the hugely talented First Nations star Mitch Tambo to create a brand-new dance production that will tour the east coast of Australia from 21 July to 13 August playing Melbourne, Maryborough, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Canberra, Wyong, Sydney, Penrith and Chatswood.

This ground-breaking and inspirational journey embraces a mix of Indigenous culture and music with favourite ballroom and Latin styles, from waltz, foxtrot, samba, rumba, tango, to swing and jive, mixed with Mitch Tambo’s unique sound, accompanied his vocalist wife and partner Lea Firth who will be joined by First Nations’ outstanding, contemporary dancer, Albert David. 

Mitch will perform his own musical compositions, joined by the energy and passion of 20 dancers, vocalists, and musicians.  They will be backed by a soundtrack of Australian rock classics including Midnight Oil Power and the Passion, INXS Never Tear Me Apart, ACDC Highway to Hell, the Bee Gees Staying Alive, Cold Chisel Khe Shan and Archie Roach anthems, plus You’re the Voice will be sung by Mitch in the Gamilaraay language and Walanbaa along with other brilliant songs he has written.  

Australian resident dancers in the 2023 tour cast include Jorja Freeman, Gustavo Viglio, Jemma Armstrong, Lily Cornish, Julian Caillon, Robbie Kmetoni. Jessica Raffa, an original BTF dancer, will re-join us, with new dancers Lyu Masuda, Craig Monley and Sriani Monley being introduced. 

Burn the Floor has enjoyed a seven-month season on Broadway, two seasons on the West End and tours through thirty countries and over 150 cities.  Burn the Floor is a powerhouse of the cruise-ship industry, performing over 6,000 shows for Norwegian Cruise Line since 2012.

In 2023 Burn the Floor will begin its 11th World tour, across Japan, Korea and beyond, finishing at The Royal Albert Hall, London on July 8, 2024.

Tour Dates

The Palms at Crown, Melbourne               Friday 21 – Sunday 30 July

Brolga Theatre, Maryborough                    Tuesday 1 August

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba                     Wednesday 2 August

Powerhouse, Brisbane                                Thursday 3 & Friday 4 August

Glasshouse, Port Macquarie                      Saturday 5 August

Civic Theatre, Newcastle                            Sunday 6 August re

Canberra Theatre, Canberra                      Wednesday 9 August

The Art House, Wyong                                Thursday 10 August

Enmore Theatre, Newtown                         Friday 11 August

The Joan, Penrith                                         Saturday 12 August

The Concourse, Chatswood                       Sunday 13 August




