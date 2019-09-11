An Intimate Evening With Faith Prince Comes to QPAC

Broadway comes to Brisbane next month as musical theatre star Faith Prince graces the Cremorne Theatre Stage at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) in An Intimate Evening with Faith Prince on 4 and 5 October 2019.

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning both the Tony and Drama Desk awards for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of "Miss Adelaide" opposite Nathan Lane in the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls.

As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in Disaster! the musical for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, she also starred as the scheming, irascible "Miss Hannigan" in the Broadway revival of Annie (2012 - 2014).

In 2008, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair. Other Broadway credits include Disney's The Little Mermaid, Bells are Ringing (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Nick & Nora (Outer Critics Circle Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off.

Faith also starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion, in the U.S. tour of the Broadway hit Billy Elliott, and in the new musical version of the hit movie First Wives Club presented in Chicago.

In addition, Faith has had recurring guest roles on the hit series Modern Family, Melissa & Joey, Drop Dead Diva and five seasons of Spin City. Other television credits include Scream Queens, Galavant, Ugly Betty, Grey's Anatomy, CSI, House, Medium, Monk, and Law and Order.

Faith works often with leading orchestras and tours her critically acclaimed one-woman show internationally. Albums she has released include her most recent album, Total Faith (2013) and A Leap of Faith.

In 2014, Faith travelled to Australia for a concert tour with her Annie co-star Anthony Warlow, which included performances at the Sydney Opera House, the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and at QPAC.

While in Brisbane for the An Intimate Evening with Faith Prince concerts, Faith and her Musical Director, Alex Rybeck will lend their time and talent to work with 30 students of the third-year Bachelor of Musical Theatre course at Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University (QCGU). The week-long program of workshops and masterclasses, presented by QPAC in association with QCGU, will culminate in a Student Cabaret Showcase on Thursday 3 October in the Cremorne Theatre.

Don't miss experiencing Faith Prince, a multi-talented performer accompanied by her acclaimed Musical Director Alex Rybeck, in these two special shows only at QPAC. Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Faith Prince in QPAC's Cremorne Theatre on Friday 4 & Saturday 5 October 2019 are on sale now. Go to qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.





