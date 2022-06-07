An Explosion Of Art On Every 'Surface' Comes To Miami This July

SURFACE, The Miami Street Art Festival is returning this July, with over 500 square meters of Miami receiving a new artistic treatment! From Sunday 3rd to Sunday 17th of July visual artists from a variety of mediums will showcase their work across the many surfaces of Miami.

Art will literally be exploding onto the footpaths, fence lines, laneways and walls and audiences are invited to walk, ride, roll and stroll through the streets and witness the magic unfold.

Featuring 12 large scale outdoor murals, a 2.4km fence line exhibition, a Rock'N'Slide Skateboarding program, meet and greets with artists, the Heartfill 'paint by number' laneway community project and of course live music laneway concerts (Meg Mac, Pete Murray, The Beautiful Girls), this is truly a Festival with something for everyone.

(Full program visit: https://surfacefestival.com.au)

The festival was born in 2021 from Creative Director Emma Milikins vision to celebrate Miami Marketta's 10th birthday by inviting the original mural artists of the iconic laneway to return to their pieces and "re-art". It was a huge success, turning into an arts Festival, cementing Miami as a local arts and creative hub on the Gold Coast.

"When I created Miami Marketta, I didn't want to ever be restricted by the four walls of the property. After last year's success we thought it would be incredible to celebrate the whole creative precinct of Miami, keeping it colourful and connected. So here we are, doubling up, going bigger and bolder for 2 weeks covering one week of both the QLD + NSW school holidays," said Milikins.

The festival connects the two creative precincts of Miami, from Hillcrest Parade through to Lemana Lane. The program, which focuses on community engagement, highlights independent locals, creatives and businesses. It is produced by the creative team at Miami Marketta and devised in consultation with a collective of local artists including Kelly Drake, Kiel Tillman, Steve Nowland and CRT.

The Surface team have not only managed to make 80% of the festival program FREE to the public but have also made it accessible and something that can be experienced by people of all ages.

https://surfacefestival.com.au/