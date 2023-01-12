Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ainsley Melham Joins Barbra Streisand's 80th Birthday Celebration In Canberra

Jan. 12, 2023  

Australia's favourite leading man, Ainsley Melham, is joining the star-studded cast of To Barbra, With Love in Canberra. The highly successful celebration of the inimitable Barbra Streisand, will play in Canberra on Friday 10 February and Saturday 11 February following concerts in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane, with local symphony orchestras. After premiering with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall last year, the concert was acclaimed by audiences and critics alike.

As one of the most in demand performers in Australia, Ainsley Melham is currently starring as Prince Topher in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Other impressive credits include the title role in Aladdin, Pippin (Pippin) and Charlie in (Merrily We Roll Along). Joining him on stage are musical theatre star Elise McCann (Matilda The Musical, Merrily We Roll Along), Australia's own musical theatre royalty Caroline O'Connor, and genre-hopping vocalist Katie Noonan for these not-to-be-missed concerts at Canberra Theatre Centre.

Under the baton of Vanessa Scammell, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra will deliver a program of Streisand's most memorable songs, arranged by conductor and composer Nicholas Buc and directed by one of Australia's most versatile choreographers and exciting new directors, Cameron Mitchell.

Having celebrated her 80th birthday last year, Streisand is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with an unparalleled career spanning six decades. Streisand's record-breaking 52 gold and 31 platinum albums feature some of the world's most loved songs from The Way We Were and Evergreen to Send in the Clowns, You Don't Bring Me Flowers and Guilty.

Streisand is a multi-award-winning performer, director and producer of stage and screen, and one of only a few elite artists to hold the rare EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony). She has worked with legendary composers including Alan and Marilyn Bergman and the late great Stephen Sondheim, whose combined catalogues of memorable compositions are timeless treasures of the canon.

Performance Dates

SYDNEY

with Symphony Orchestra

State Theatre

Friday 13 January 2023 at 7.30pm

Saturday 14 January 2023 at 2:00pm

BRISBANE

with Camerata

Concert Hall, QPAC

Friday 3 February 2023 at 8:00pm

Saturday 4 February 2023 at 1:30pm

CANBERRA

with Canberra Symphony Orchestra

Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 10 February at 7.30pm

Saturday 11 February at 2.00pm




THE GOOD IMMIGRANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month Photo
THE GOOD IMMIGRANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month
Immigrants love Australia and Australian way of life. It's beaches, strip clubs and – of course Dollars. The only thing they fear is racism, as everyone wants respect. But the question is what can you offer in exchange for what you expect from others?
FACES,PLACES & MEMORIES Comes to Adelaide Photo
FACES,PLACES & MEMORIES Comes to Adelaide
The True Ability ensemble is a powerful team of D/deaf and disabled artists. In this project, each of them explores the places in the City of Adelaide that hold special memories. In Hindmarsh Square, one cast member starts to find their place in the LGBTIQA+ community. Another meets the love of their life on the steps of Parliament House. Someone finds solace in a comic book store. For others, the Adelaide Zoo and the Adelaide City Library are safe havens from medical appointments. 
URINETOWN Opens at The Hayes Theatre This Week Photo
URINETOWN Opens at The Hayes Theatre This Week
The privilege to pee has never been more topical with the satirical comedy musical URINETOWN opening this week. This critically acclaimed musical, produced by Heart Strings Theatre Co in association with Hayes Theatre Co, opens at the Hayes Theatre on Wednesday this week, 11 January.
Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Her Majestys Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo
Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Robyn Nevin has assembled a great cast and neatly captured the style of the era.

