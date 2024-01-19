ART OF COURAGE Not For Profit Immersive Theatre Comes to PIP in Brisbane

Performances run from the 3rd-17th of February.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

"Art of Courage," is a not-for-profit immersive theatre performance that unveils a gripping tale of hope, resilience, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people. This captivating journey through the soul of Ukraine promises to be a profound exploration of history, tradition, and the enduring power of courage.

Experience ancient pagan traditions, witness haunting readings, the bloom of young romances, and join a quest for the elusive fern flower - a symbol of hope in despair. Dive into history's pages, where the Ukrainian intelligentsia challenged the Soviet Union in the 1930s. Feel the anguish of Holodomor - a deliberate act of starvation meant to subdue a nation. Stand with the defiant spirits who dared the streets of Maidan, rallying against a president controlled by R*ssia. An ode to Ukrainian courage and a beacon of hope for freedom, audiences are sure to leave with the undeniable truth that courage and unity can illuminate even the darkest of times.

Developmental works of this production have been praised overseas as 'an absolutely phenomenal show that moved me to tears' and 'a remarkably honest, informative, and gut-wrenching piece'.

All profits from this production will be donated to Razom for Ukraine to support children affected by the war. Attached creatives are generously donating their artistry in kind. Tickets are available Click Here for shows from the 3rd-17th of February @ PIP Theatre, Milton.




