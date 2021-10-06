A MIDNIGHT VISIT Extends Its Stay in Fortitude Valley

Spooky and kooky A Midnight Visit announces an epic Halloween Festival Extravaganza weekend from Friday 29 October - Sunday 31 October.

The hit immersive theatre experience has added additional weeks of shows, a bespoke collaboration with superstar comedian and singer Reuben Kaye as the 'Scarlet Prince' . . . . AND NOW a Halloween party extravaganza.

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, the granddaddy of gothic literature, A Midnight Visit's macabre vibes and endlessly entertaining theatre wonderland presents the perfect option for audiences looking for a memorable and very adult Halloween experience at Brisbane's most exclusive haunted party.

The Halloween Festival takes place over multiple nights - Friday 29, Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October and will feature a host of new tricks and treats including:

a-? Additional characters delivering fresh, wicked, bizarre and explosive performances across circus, dance, music and text-based theatre

a-? Weird and wonderful drink specials and Halloween themed cocktails

a-? Special entertainment including fortune-telling and twisted magic, DJs and live music at The Raven's Rest onsite bar

a-? Dress up competitions for guests with prizes for best dressed!

Prior to that, on 8, 15 and 22 October, A Midnight Visit will collaborate with comedian and singer Reuben Kaye, in three delicious late-night lock-ins. Kaye will join the haunting as the 'Scarlet Prince' - inspired by the devastatingly decadent Prince Prospero from Poe's Masque of the Red Death. The Scarlet Prince will reign supreme over the Red Ballroom in a post-show cabaret. Those with tickets to the Friday shows will be treated to the lock-in performance, subject to capacity availability.

A Midnight Visit is like nothing you've ever seen before. It's bold vision, playful possibilities, intricate design, epic scale and explosive energy present the perfect night out for Brisbane audiences who like their entertainment extraordinary.