UNDER THE COVER to Play Toronto Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Brazil Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brazil & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Under the Cover, a Brazilian women-led theatre production exploring social anxiety, vulnerability and human connection, will be presented at the Toronto Fringe Festival in a newly reimagined adaptation of its original Hamilton Fringe Festival production.

Written by Izabella Vaz and performed by Camila Linhares, the work is inspired by Linhares' lived experiences with social anxiety. Developed through a process of writing, improvisation and the exploration of personal memories, the production seeks to give theatrical form to the often invisible emotional landscapes that shape everyday social interactions.

Directed by Barbara de la Fuente and Priscila Paes, Under the Cover is created, led and produced by Brazilian women artists. The production embraces a minimalist aesthetic that places focus on storytelling, physical expression and emotional honesty, inviting audiences into an intimate exploration of vulnerability, belonging and the complexities of human connection.

Through an embodied solo performance, Linhares guides audiences through experiences that are deeply personal while resonating with universal questions about identity, acceptance and the challenges of navigating social spaces.

The work first premiered at the Hamilton Fringe Festival in 2024. The Toronto Fringe presentation represents a substantially reimagined version of the piece, reflecting the continued evolution of its themes, structure and performance language.

By combining personal narrative with theatrical experimentation, Under the Cover creates a shared space for reflection and recognition, offering audiences a moving examination of the internal experiences that often remain unseen.

The production's creators hope the work will foster greater understanding and conversation around social anxiety while celebrating the power of storytelling to connect people through shared human experiences.

Under the Cover will be presented as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival.

Need more Brazil Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...