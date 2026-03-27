BTS Reveal Venues and Ticket Details for Latin America Leg of ARIRANG World Tour

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Pop royalty BTS has revealed the venues and on-sale details for the Latin American leg of their highly anticipated BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG," which kicks off on Friday, October 2, with back-to-back shows in Bogotá, Colombia, at Nemesio Camacho El Campín.

The LATAM leg, co-promoted by Live Nation, will also stop at Estadio San Marcos in Lima, Peru; Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile; and Estadio Único de La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before wrapping with three nights at Estádio do MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil. The leg also marks the group’s first-ever performances in both Bogotá and Buenos Aires.

Tickets for the Latin America dates will be available starting Tuesday, April 7 via ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE. Remaining tickets will be available via General Onsale beginning Friday, April 10, here. Presale and onsale times vary by market.

The Latin American dates are part of what is set to become the largest global K-pop tour of all time and the biggest of BTS’ career. The long-awaited 2026–2027 return will span 34 regions and more than 80 shows worldwide, featuring first-time performances in multiple cities.

The tour launches on Thursday, April 9 with three nights in Goyang, South Korea before heading to Tokyo, Japan. From there, the global outing continues to the U.S. beginning April 25, 26, and 28 in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium before moving across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour includes multi-night stadium stops in major markets including Mexico City, Las Vegas, London, Paris, East Rutherford, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

Following the Latin America leg this fall, the group will head to Asia throughout November and December before returning to Australia early next year for a series of performances across Melbourne and Sydney. Venue details and ticket information for the Asia and Australia dates will be announced soon.

Following the initial onsale, BTS sold out all 41 stadium dates across North America, Europe, and the UK, moving nearly 2.4 million tickets. Due to incredible fan demand during presales, third shows were added and sold out in Tampa, FL on April 28 and Stanford, CA on May 19, along with a fourth and final date in Las Vegas, NV on May 28.

The production will feature an immersive 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, placing fans at the center of the experience while increasing overall venue capacity. It also marks the group’s first headline performances together since their landmark ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ tour in 2021–2022, which included 12 shows across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ 2026 & 2027 DATES:

Thu Apr 9 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium

Sat Apr 11 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium

Sun Apr 12 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium

Fri Apr 17 — Tokyo — Tokyo Dome

Sat Apr 18 — Tokyo — Tokyo Dome

Sat Apr 25 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Sun Apr 26 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Tue Apr 28 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Sat May 2 — El Paso, TX — Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun May 3 — El Paso, TX — Sun Bowl Stadium

Thu May 7 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 9 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun May 10 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 16 — Stanford, CA — Stanford Stadium

Sun May 17 — Stanford, CA — Stanford Stadium

Tue May 19 — Stanford, CA — Stanford Stadium

Sat May 23 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Sun May 24 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Wed May 27 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Thu May 28 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Fri Jun 12 — Busan — Busan Asiad Stadium

Sat Jun 13 — Busan — Busan Asiad Stadium

Fri Jun 26 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Jun 27 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Wed Jul 1 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium

Thu Jul 2 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium

Mon Jul 6 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tue Jul 7 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Jul 11 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena

Sun Jul 12 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena

Fri Jul 17 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Sat Jul 18 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Sat Aug 1 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Sun Aug 2 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Wed Aug 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Thu Aug 6 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Mon Aug 10 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

Tue Aug 11 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

Sat Aug 15 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sun Aug 16 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sat Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Sun Aug 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Thu Aug 27 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Fri Aug 28 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Tue Sep 1 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sat Sep 5 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sun Sep 6— Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Fri Oct 2 — Bogotá, CO — Estadio El Campín

Sat Oct 3 — Bogotá, CO — Estadio El Campín

Fri Oct 9 — Lima, PE — Estadio San Marcos

Sat Oct 10 — Lima, PE — Estadio San Marcos

Fri Oct 16 — Santiago, CL — Estadio Nacional

Sat Oct 17 — Santiago, CL — Estadio Nacional

Fri Oct 23 — Buenos Aires, AR — Estadio Único de La Plata

Sat Oct 24 — Buenos Aires, AR — Estadio Único de La Plata

Wed Oct 28 — São Paulo, BR — Estádio do MorumBIS

Fri Oct 30 — São Paulo, BR — Estádio do MorumBIS

Sat Oct 31 — São Paulo, BR — Estádio do MorumBIS

Thu Nov 19 — Kaohsiung*

Sat Nov 21 — Kaohsiung*

Sun Nov 22 — Kaohsiung*

Thu Dec 03 — Bangkok*

Sat Dec 05 — Bangkok*

Sun Dec 06 — Bangkok*

Sat Dec 12 — Kuala Lumpur*

Sun Dec 13 — Kuala Lumpur*

Thu Dec 17 — Singapore*

Sat Dec 19 — Singapore*

Sun Dec 20 — Singapore*

Tue Dec 22 — Singapore*

Sat Dec 26 — Jakarta*

Sun Dec 27 — Jakarta*

Fri Feb 12 — Melbourne, AU*

Sat Feb 13 — Melbourne, AU*

Sat Feb 20 — Sydney, AU*

Sun Feb 21 — Sydney, AU*

Thu Mar 04 — Hong Kong*

Sat Mar 06 — Hong Kong*

Sun Mar 07 — Hong Kong*

Sat Mar 13 — Manila*

Sun Mar 14 — Manila*

*Venue and onsale information to be revealed at a later date.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. The band releases their fifth studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026.

Photo credit: Courtesy of HYBE