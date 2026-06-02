Works by Benjamin Benne, Zoë Rhulen and More Set for Cape Cod Theatre Project 32nd Season

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The Cape Cod Theatre Project has unveiled its 32nd Season of New Plays, running weekend nights in July from July 2 through July 25 at Falmouth Academy's Simon Center for the Arts. For its 32nd Season of Staged Readings of New Plays, CCTP will feature workshops of plays by Zoe Rhulen (July 2, 3 & 5), Benjamin Benne (July 9-11), David Allyn (July 16-18) and Dipti Bramhandkar (July 23-25).

Season Opening Benefit

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's 32nd Season begins with a one-night-only 2026 Season Kickoff Performance! On Sunday, June 28 at 7:00 PM, the one-night only benefit will feature scenes from new plays by Cape Cod Theatre Project friends, musical guests, and a taste from the upcoming season. Musician Kim Bilderback and friends will play original and popular songs. The benefit is sponsored by story., contemporary women's fashion in Falmouth.

Tickets to the June 28th benefit performance may be obtained by purchasing an All Access Pass, now on sale for $135, which grants the holder admission to all performances this summer. Tickets to the benefit performance are now on sale and can be purchased for $35. Individual tickets to the new play development presentations will go on sale in June. Go to capecodtheatreproject.org to purchase.

New Play Development Presentations from July 1 through July 25

What is a Girl For?

The first new play of the season will be What Is A Girl For?, by this year's Princess Grace Award Winning Playwright, Zoë Rhulen, presented Thursday July 2, Friday July 3, and Sunday July 5. All shows at 730 pm. With Alfredo Narciso and Heather Velazquez.

When Pablo Picasso was 45, he began a relationship with his muse, 17-year-old Marie-Thérèse Walter. His verdict on the age gap: 'It was perfect. I was in my prime. She was in her prime.' What is a Girl For? tells Marie-Thérèse's side of the story - moving between Minos, Paris, and the Brooklyn Museum - to ask whether Picasso was a monster like the minotaur he felt compelled to paint.

Los Feliz, or the live-in nanny play

Thursday July 9th through Saturday July 11th, CCTP will present Benjamin Benne's Los Feliz, or the live-in nanny play directed by Cat Rodriguez. All shows at 730 pm.

When Irene, an affluent doctor living in Los Angeles, hires Guatemalan immigrant Emilia to be a live-in nanny, Emilia gains Irene as an ally in her immigration process. The two women quickly bond: they're both Latina, working mothers, against giving soda to toddlers, and could use a helping hand. As their lives intertwine, though, can they be more than just employer and employee? Are they friends? Are they family?

The Maccabees

Playwright David Allyn brings his play The Maccabees to CCTP July 16th - 18th. All shows at 730 pm.

Hanukkah is the festival of lights and this year, there are fireworks at the Maccabee apartment on the Upper West Side. TV producer Jonathan Maccabee's life ignites when he learns he's being sued for libel by his MAHA brother Greg, and that his activist daughter is dating someone whose views Jonathan loathes. A blistering comedy about a Jewish family at war over politics, values, the future of liberal democracy - and how to make a really tender brisket.

Is There Even Porn in India?

The final new play of the season is Dipti Bramhandkar's Is There Even Porn in India?, presented Thursday July 23rd - Saturday July 25th. All shows at 730 pm.

One throwaway question. Two couples. One very intriguing night. After an investors' pitch in Tribeca, indie filmmaker Charlie and her husband retreat to their Gowanus apartment while their hosts - first-time producer Sanjay and his wife Asha - replay the evening from a very different angle. As the night wears on, the unexpectedly complicated question, "Is there even porn in India?" insinuates itself into each person's sense of self, race, assumptions, and their most important relationships. A razor-sharp play about what we say, what we mean, when to stand up and when to let something pass.

All Access Passes

All Access Passes, granting admission to every performance of all four MainStage plays, plus the Season Opening Benefit, are now available for $135 per person. In addition, All Access Pass Holders will also receive four free passes good to bring newcomers to the Cape Cod Theatre Project, good for all plays except the benefit - and have the flexibility to attend any performance. Tickets to the Season Opening Benefit Performance on June 28th are available now by purchasing the All Access Pass for $135 per person or by purchasing a $35 individual ticket good for the benefit only. Single tickets to all other staged readings will be available in June. This summer, CCTP will be introducing an All Streaming Pass for $50 to stream all shows live on Saturday nights.

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