William Prince to Perform at Club Passim in Cambridge

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William Prince will perform at Club Passim in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 31 at 7:00 p.m. as part of a tour supporting his latest album, Further From the Country.

The two-time JUNO Award-winning artist is known for his songwriting and live performances, which have included appearances at the Newport Folk Festival and NPR’s Tiny Desk, as well as tours with artists including The War and Treaty and Yola. His recent honors include the John Prine Songwriter Fellowship and a nomination at the Americana Honors & Awards.

Further From the Country, Prince’s fifth LP, continues his work as a songwriter focused on personal and observational storytelling.

Ticketing and More Information

The performance will take place at Club Passim, located at 47 Palmer Street in Cambridge. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit passim.org.