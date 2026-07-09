WOLF by Circa Contemporary Circus to Make U.S. Premiere at Jacob's Pillow

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Jacob's Pillow will present the return of Circa Contemporary Circus for the first time in seven years to present Wolf—an acrobatic, high intensity production—in the Ted Shawn Theatre, Wednesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 26. Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, Circa is touring to more than 45 countries across six continents.

The outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage will feature Florida's live music and dance ensemble Kalindá with their piece Zafra: A Tribute to Afro-Puerto Rican Heritage on Thursday, July 23. On Friday, July 24, Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary dance and theater artist Ogemdi Ude will present her high energy MAJOR, a piece that explores the physicality, history, and politics of majorette dance, a form created in the 1960s at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). On Saturday, July 25, Brooklyn-based artist and producer Benjamin Akio Kimitch will make his Pillow debut with Tiger Hands, a work inspired by his varied training in Chinese dance and intimate encounters with Peking opera. This vivid performance also honors his late mother, a third generation sansei Japanese American folk dancer and taiko drummer.

During Festival Week 5, visitors to Jacob's Pillow are invited to join choreographer, teacher, and writer Liz Lerman, moderated by editor Suzanna Tamminen for a PillowTalk held in Blake's Barn on Saturday, July 25 at 4pm. This PillowTalk will center on Lerman's new book Shape and Momentum: An Insomniac's Guide for a World in Constant Motion.

All performances are now on sale. Tickets to Circa Contemporary Circus begin at $71.50 in the Ted Shawn Theatre. All three engagements on the Henry J. Leir Stage are Choose What You Pay, allowing each ticket buyer to set the price of their purchase. Rain or Shine tickets allow ticket holders priority access to an indoor venue at Jacob's Pillow in the event of inclement weather. Rain or Shine tickets are priced at $48.50. For more information for tickets and reservations, visit jacobspillow.org.

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