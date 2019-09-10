WHAT THE JEWS BELIEVE Begins Performances 9/26 at BTG

Berkshire Theatre Group, in association with The American National Theatre, present a new production of What The Jews Believe written and directed by Mark Harelik (Author: The Immigrant, Hank Williams: Lost Highway; Actor, Broadway: The Normal Heart, The Light in the Piazza, Mrs. Warren's Profession; Film: Trumbo, 42, Jurassic Park III; TV: Preacher, Getting On, The Big Bang Theory) at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA (6 East Street). Performances begin September 26 and run through October 20, with performances Thursday through Sunday, including Wednesday performances on October 2 and October 16.

This production features Obie Award-winner for The Christians, Emily Donahoe (Broadway: 33 Variations; Off Broadway: The Christians, The Attic, Great Expectations) as Rachel; Benim Foster (Broadway: Disgraced, Barefoot in the Park; Off Broadway: If I Forget, The Way We Get By, Forever Dusty) as Dave; Cynthia Mace (Off Broadway: Skintight, The Mountains Look Different, The Suitcase Under The Bed; Regional: World Premiere of Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika) as Sarah; Logan Weibrecht (BTG: Shrek, Tarzan, The Lion King) as Nathan; and Robert Zukerman (Off Broadway: The Puppetmaster of Lodz, Arms and the Man, Titus Andronicus, The Second Shepherd's Play) as Rabbi Bindler.

Playwright and Director, Mark Harelik says, "A feature of man's deepest nature and most primal instinct is the urge to ask "Why?" We ask "Why?" of each other. We ask "Why?" of the natural world. We ask "Why?" of our 8th grade algebra teacher. We ask "Why?" of our divorcing parents. We ask "Why?" of the oceans, the atmosphere, the planets, the cosmos. We ask "Why?" of our government. And at some point, we all ask "Why?" of God. Not only of God, but even about God."

Mark Harelik wrote a play titled The Legacy in 1997, as a follow up to his successful play, The Immigrant. Most recently, he has made revisions and renamed The Legacy to What The Jews Believe. Of the upcoming BTG production at the Unicorn Theatre Mark Harelik says "It's a new production/revival, and it couldn't be in a better space."

Dave and his family still live in the old home built by his father in rural Central Texas, and they are still the only Jewish family in town. His son Nathan feels isolated attempting to understand the family's beliefs, while his wife Rachel faces an even greater crisis of faith. Meanwhile, Dave struggles to maintain a sense of normalcy for his searching family. What the Jews Believe is a poignant story about the loss of faith and the journey to find it.

This production is sponsored by David and Susie Auerbach, Massachusetts Cultural Council and The Shubert Foundation.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield; at the Fitzpatrick Main Stage Ticket Office at 83 East Main Street, Stockbridge; by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





