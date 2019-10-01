WE WILL ROCK YOU Comes To Tsongas Center In Lowell On Nov. 13th

The international sensation, WE WILL ROCK YOU, will be coming to the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell for one night only on Wednesday, November 13th at 7:30 pm. Presented locally by WAAF, the musical follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post- apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died.

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.

"Queen is one of those bands whose music really is timeless and this is a great opportunity to bring that experience to Lowell in a way many people haven't seen before," said Tsongas Center General Manager Keith Vaske. "Needless to say, we're thrilled to have WE WILL ROCK YOU at the Tsongas in November."

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton ("The Young Ones," "Blackadder, "Popcorn"). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."

Tickets to see WE WILL ROCK YOU at the Tsongas Center start at $29 and are available on-site, at TsongasCenter.com, or by calling the box office at 866-722-8780. To see a preview of this show, check out this video.





