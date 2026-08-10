WAM Theatre's Elder Ensemble to Return for 7th Season in Berkshires

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WAM Theatre has announced its 7th annual Elder Ensemble. Starting on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, participants will rehearse from 1-4pm for nine weeks at The Foundry in West Stockbridge. The program culminates in a public showing on Saturday, November 7, 2026 (11am and 2pm). Registration for the group is now open.

Over two months, ensemble members will craft a devised theatre piece rooted in their lived experiences. This year's Ensemble will be taught by Amy Brentano and Noh Bailey. Centering community building, creativity, and the joy of expressing yourself through movement, story, and collaboration—the Elder Ensemble serves as part of WAM's committment to creating community spaces for all women in the Berkshires.

“WAM's Elder Ensemble is a powerful expression of our mission to advance gender equity through the power of women's stories,” shared Genée Coreno, WAM Theatre Artistic Director. “When older women have the opportunity to share their experiences, wisdom, humor, and imagination, we affirm that their stories and voices have value. To be seen and heard is transformative at every stage of life. The arts can create that visibility while challenging the assumptions that too often make older women invisible.”

Started in 2019, WAM's Elder Ensemble serves as a creative, exploratory space for women identifying individuals 65+ that continually adapts to the joys, griefs, gifts, perspectives, and needs of this generous cohort.

Register at wamtheatre.com/elder-ensemble or email info@wamtheatre.com

Facilitated & Directed by: Amy Brentano and Noh Bailey

A devised performance created by women-identifying individuals aged 65 and older.

ABOUT THE FOUNDRY

Built in 1994 as a glass blowing studio, The Foundry's name references its roots. Today, the venue produces theater, music, comedy, spoken word, educational workshops, and more—providing a safe place to create dangerous work. Work that counteracts passivity and isolation, and bridges the distance between people. The Foundry invites joyful creation, brave exploration, and meaningful connection. Come meet the person sitting next to you, share what you're seeing, buy them a drink. We aim to present relevant live performance that's accessible to diverse audiences—art that connects, inspires, and helps us leap across cultural boundaries. A holding tank for raw, funny, challenging, and empowering work that changes the lens through which we view each other.

ABOUT WAM THEATRE

WAM Theatre advances gender equity through art and activism by investing in women artists, producing bold artistic work, and engaging communities as collaborators in cultural and systemic change while spotlighting the transformational organizations on the front lines of advocacy and social change in Berkshire County and beyond.

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