WAM Theatre Launches BIPOC Production Apprenticeship Program

WAM Theatre has launhced a BIPOC Production Apprenticeship Program as part of its 15th Anniversary Season. The paid opportunity is designed to provide career development opportunities from college to the field for women-identifying and non-binary theatre artists from historically marginalized groups.



Two emerging women and/or non-binary theatre artists(designers, stage managers, directors, or dramaturgs) of the Global Majority (artists who identify as Black, Indigenous, African, Asian American Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, and Latin American) will be paired with professional mentors for WAM Theatre’s Fall 2024 production of Galileo’s Daughter written by Jessica Dickey and directed by Reena Dutt at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theater at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA.



Following the successful completion of the apprenticeship program in 2024, apprentices will be offered production roles in WAM’s 2025 season. Then, in 2026, they will be offered the chance to mentor a new cohort of apprentices as part of an on-going launch pad into the performing arts industry. The cohorts will be empowered with professional credits, portfolios, and relationships in the Berkshires and beyond.



“As WAM’s Artistic Director, I am committed to nurturing trust-based relationships with artists of color in what is a predominantly white regional theatre culture,” says Genée Coreno. “Cultivating trust and belonging takes time, and the BIPOC Production Apprenticeship program is one way artists and leadership will collaborate to transform WAM and enrich our creative endeavors in this next chapter. WAM is accountable to the careers of women of color who are looking for an artistic home to flourish as artists and leaders. Together we have the power to impact the future of the field, ensuring theatre is inclusive and representative of the global majority.”



The BIPOC Apprenticeship Program is modeled after a successful pilot program at WAM Theatre in 2020, when five BIPOC women and non-binary emerging theatre artists apprenticed seasoned professionals in WAM’s production of ROE. Due to the Covid-19 closures in the early pandemic this production moved online, but WAM kept the commitment to the apprentices whose work was featured in our first digital production. This pilot program was so successful that two of the apprentices went on to year-round positions at WAM, three were given full production positions in subsequent WAM seasons, and all are currently working in the theatre industry.



“We’re thrilled to take this next step in creating spaces for women centered leadership development in theatre production,” said Managing Director, Molly Merrihew. “During the 2020 pilot of this process we discovered longer-engagement and multi-year access was fundamental to creating successful pipelines into the professional theatre. We are now thrilled to be in a position to formalize this process, creating more paid opportunities for women and non-binary artists entering the field. We are dedicated to making the program more accessible to our next generation of visionary theatre professionals, and creating transparent pathways into sustainable professional theatre work.”



The success of the BIPOC Apprenticeship Program would not be possible without Sabine Denise Jacques who accepted the role of BIPOC Advocate in early 2024. Jacques will apply her expertise in social justice facilitation and multicultural theater at the intersections of culture and accountability to ensure WAM continues to be a community that is welcoming, centers the safety of artists/designers/staff, and empowering for BIPOC apprentices, mentors, and artists. The BIPOC Advocate role was originated by Trenda Loftin in 2020 and has since played an important role in advancing WAM’s commitment to anti-racist practices.



"I am so pleased to be working with WAM Theatre in this endeavor to proactively create an anti-racist environment where black artists and designers can thrive and not merely survive, says Sabine Denise Jacques, “Creating an intentional space and initiative for BIPOC artists and designers to come together in predominantly white spaces says I see you, I value your time and presence, and you belong here. It’s beautiful to be a part of a theater community that is taking the steps necessary to be proactive in their efforts to create spaces of belonging, and interrogate our own processes that are rooted in white supremacy characteristics. "



“We are thrilled Sabine Denise has joined WAM,” says Artistic Director Genée Coreno. “Sabine is an insightful thought partner and artist. I’ve seen how quickly her human-centered approach has impacted our process and policies - from auditions to the green room and look forward to more necessary transformation in the years to come.”



Jacques is a Massachusetts-based actor, facilitator, educator, and theater practitioner working at the intersections of theater, education and dialogue. Jacques arrived at WAM following eight years in Western Massachusetts where she completed her B.A. in African American Studies, M.ED in International Education, a certificate in Multicultural Theater along with social justice facilitation training from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.



WAM is honored to have the opportunity to forge mentorships and community with these emerging theater artists as they launch their careers. We thank the Brabson Family Foundation, who have made this program possible.



For more information and to submit your resume or recommendations for consideration, please contact Associate Artistic Director, Talya Kingston: talya@wamtheatre.com