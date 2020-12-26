VIDEO: Ethan Hawke Supports Fundraising Efforts by the Coolidge Corner Theatre

Actor Ethan Hawke has announced that he is supporting a fundraising effort by the Brookline movie house, Coolidge Corner Theatre. He made a short video asking people to help.

"If we define progress by the fact that we can all stream our movies from our home, and we never have to leave our house, and we never have to see each other again, I think we've really lost why cinema and why movies are the church of my choice," he said. "It's because of places like the Coolidge, places in America where we go to be together, to share stories, to generate empathy together, to broaden our views, and be together."

Hawke cites "one of the best experiences" of his life being at the Coolidge during a question and answer session following a screening of a movie he directed.

Watch the video below!