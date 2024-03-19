Tony Kushner Joins Rachel Maddow at Provincetown Town Hall This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Provincetown Bookshop has announced that Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright of Angels in America, will join Rachel Maddow, the Emmy-Award winning author and host of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, for its special live event: An Evening with Rachel Maddow on Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 6:30 PM EDT at Provincetown Town Hall. Rachel Maddow will begin the event by reading and discussing an excerpt from her new instant #1 New York Times best selling book PREQUEL: An American Fight Against Fascism. This will be followed by a 45 - 60 minute-long interview moderated by celebrated author, playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner in which Maddow will discuss her life and career, her Emmy-winning MSNBC show, and her hobbies. Included with the price of each ticket purchased will be a hard copy edition of Prequel. For tickets and information, please visit ptowntownhall.com/rachel.

Rachel Maddow is the host of the Emmy Award–winning The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, as well as the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Drift and Blowout, and the New York Times bestselling co-author of Bag Man. Maddow has also written, produced, and hosted three original podcasts for MSNBC—Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, and most recently the six-episode series Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,which debuted in June at #1 on Apple Podcasts. Maddow received a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and earned her doctorate in political science at Oxford University. She lives in New York City and Massachusetts with her partner, artist Susan Mikula.

Tony Kushner's plays include A Bright Room Called Day; Angels in America, Parts One and Two; Slavs!; Homebody/Kabul; the musical Caroline, or Changeand the opera A Blizzard on Marblehead Neck, both with composer Jeanine Tesori; and The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide To Capitalism And Socialism With A Key To The Scriptures. He has adapted Pierre Corneille's The Illusion, S.Y. Ansky's The Dybbuk, Bertolt Brecht's The Good Person of Szechwan and Mother Courage and Her Children; and the English-language libretto for the opera Brundibár by Hans Krasa. He wrote the screenplay for Mike Nichols's film of Angels In America; the screenplays for Steven Spielberg's films Munich, Lincoln, and West Side Story; and The Fabelmans, co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg, released in November 2022. His books include Brundibar, with illustrations by Maurice Sendak; The Art of Maurice Sendak, 1980 to the Present; and Wrestling With Zion: Progressive Jewish-American Responses to the Palestinian/Israeli Conflict, co-edited with Alisa Solomon. Kushner is the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize, two Tony Awards, three Obie Awards, two Evening Standard Awards, an Olivier Award, an Emmy Award, two Oscar nominations, and the Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award, among other honors. In 2012, he was awarded a National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama. He lives in Manhattan with his husband, Mark Harris.