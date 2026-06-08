Tickets to OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL On Sale at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre

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Single tickets for Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, are now on sale to the public. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre from October 13 – 25, 2026 as part of the 26/27 Broadway In Boston Season.

In OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal part farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), OPERATION MINCEMEAT began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it has been extended eight times and will soon celebrate its 500th performance. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 131. OPERATION MINCEMEAT has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg before heading across the pond.

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