Theatre Workshop of Nantucket to Launch Inaugural 1956 Residency With New Musical RED GIANT

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Theatre Workshop of Nantucket is launching its inaugural Theatre Nantucket 1956 Residency, a new initiative supporting the development of bold new work 30 miles out to sea.

The Residency's first project welcomes Cathryn Wake and her new musical Red Giant, an all-female actor-musician rock musical with book, music, and lyrics by Wake, directed by Caroline Fairweather, with music direction by Alex "Goldie" Golden. The piece is performed by a cast of actor-musicians who play the score live onstage, creating a visceral, music-driven theatrical experience.

Red Giant reimagines the Roman gods as women who discover that the sun will expand into a red giant star, threatening to destroy their worlds. Blending a driving rock score with grounded storytelling, the piece explores queer love, power, and the enduring strength of female friendship.

The Theatre Nantucket 1956 Residency reflects TWN's ongoing commitment to nurturing artists and advancing new plays, further solidifying its role as a vibrant cultural anchor on Nantucket. By providing space, resources, and a supportive creative home, the program invites artists to take risks and grow their projects to the next level, whatever that may be.

As TWN celebrates its 70th Anniversary Season, the launch of this Residency signals an investment in the future of the art form while honoring the organization's enduring legacy of bringing world-class theatre to the island.