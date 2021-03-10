The Revels Presents SPRING SING: A Family Celebration Of The Vernal Equinox

Spring is just about here! That means Revels is putting the finishing touches on Spring Sing, its annual celebration of the Spring Equinox. Tune in for this year's Spring Sing on Sunday, March 21 at 5:00pm ET via Facebook Live.

Revels launched Spring Sing more than 25 years ago to celebrate the vernal equinox in song and poetry. This year's theme is "Renewal and Rebirth". There will be poetry and song galore with uplifting and hopeful energy as well as excellent singalong potential. (Song lyrics will be displayed.) In addition, two young poets will be reciting their own poems, written expressly for this year's Spring Sing.

Featured song leaders this year are Revels Artist-in-Residence David Coffin, musicians Sayida Rivers, Derek Burrows (joining from Mexico), Natty Smith and Erika Roderick, and Revels Acting Music Director George Emlen. (George will also host the event.) Two pairs of young sisters - one pair from Ireland - will also lead us in song.

Spring Sing is a free virtual event and is supported, in part, by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Learn more at www.revels.org/shows-events/spring-sing/ or www.facebook.com/therevels.