The Pike HairFest Will Return to Indian Ranch in September

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The Pike HairFest will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, September 6, 2026. The day-long festival will feature tributes to some of the most popular acts from 80’s bands including Ozzmosis (Ozzy Osbourne tribute), Van Hagar (Van Halen tribute), Crüecified (Mötley Crüe tribute), Shot of Poison (Poison tribute), and The Priest (Judas Priest tribute). Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 10th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 16th, while supplies last.

Ozzmosis is the country's number one Ozzy Osbourne tribute show. The members of the band take great pride in creating the next best thing to a live Ozzy performance that transports the audience through time to experience the energy of Ozzy Osbourne capturing his solo career from Randy Rhoads to Zakk Wylde. As the song says, “You can’t kill rock-n-roll, it’s here to stay!” Ozzmosis proves it every time. Join them on a journey of classic metal and relive the complete Ozzy phenomenon.

Formed in 2015, Van Hagar started as something else entirely. The possibility of playing a few Sammy Hagar era Van Halen songs morphed into the full-on tribute you see here. With the overabundance of David Lee Roth Van Halen tributes, the members of Van Hagar recognized an untapped market. This era of Van Halen produced more hits, RIAA Awards and sold-out tours then the Roth era up to that point. Van Hagar brings all of the hits that made this band one of the biggest acts of their time. Faithfully reproduced and executed with precision.

Crüecified is an intense Mötley Crüe tribute that hails from Long Island NY. The look and sound of the band truly captures the essence of the real thing. Each member is dedicated to representing the actual members of Mötley Crüe as closely as possible. They put on an electric rock show to be remembered.

Shot of Poison is a group of talented, veteran, rock musicians who've created the world's best tribute to Poison, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the greatest, hard-rocking, glam-slam party band ever - Poison. Shot of Poison's intention is to bring audiences the look and sound they expect, to make the very best modern-day Poison experience. This is the world's greatest tribute to Poison as they are today. They’ve even performed live with the legendary Bret Michaels.

The Priest is New England's finest Judas Priest tribute band. Formed in 2016, the band has generated a buzz locally due to their high energy and spot on performances in tribute to the platinum selling Metal Gods, delivering the same adrenalized concert experience. The band has come together to recreate the Judas Priest live show.