The Hanover Theatre Repertory Launches Ides Of March Match

The Hanover Theatre Repertory announces an "Ides of March" matching gift campaign to support its upcoming production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, presented in partnership with the City of Worcester.

Between March 15 (aka the Ides of March) and March 30, THT Rep supporters Veronica and Howard Wiseman will match contributions, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $30k.

For just two weeks, supporters can double the impact of their donation by visiting TheHanoverTheatre.org/idesofmarch.

"Philanthropy has always been central to making art and culture possible," Veronica Wiseman explains, "and maybe that's why the arts bring out the best in all of us-our generosity, our imagination and the desire to be part of something bigger than ourselves. We are so proud to support THT Rep and Julius Caesar, and we hope that our gift will encourage others to take part in bringing this wonderful celebration of live theatre to Worcester."

In addition to being a big show with considerable costs, Julius Caesar will also be made available free and open to the public, meaning THT Rep will not rely on ticket sales to recoup expenses.

"In order for us to be able to offer Julius Caesar to everyone, we need everyone to step up and play a small role," says Olivia Scanlon, artistic director of THT Rep and director of Julius Caesar. Troy Siebels, president and CEO of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts adds, "We are enormously grateful for the Wisemans' support, and have every confidence that our community will rise to the occasion and make this matching gift campaign a huge success."

About Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar will play this upcoming August, and all performances will be made available free and open to the public. Far from a five-hour snoozer, the show will run approximately 90 minutes with intermission. Togas and crowd participation will be encouraged, as audience members will have the opportunity to boo and cheer along with the action. As with THT Rep's past productions, COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced.

This production of Julius Caesar is generously supported by presenting sponsors Assumption University and BayState Savings Bank, supporting sponsor Winn Development and contributing sponsors Bartholomew & Company, Bowditch & Dewey and Country Bank. For information on how to become a sponsor, please contact Diane Pieciak at 508.930.2424.

Learn more at TheHanoverTheatre.org/THTRep.