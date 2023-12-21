The Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter / Spring 2024 Lineup Of Weekly Kids' Shows

The Coolidge Corner Theatre (‘the Coolidge') has announced the winter/spring 2024 lineup of its weekly Kids' Shows. Sure to delight all ages, the new season launches on Sunday, January 7 at 10:30am with a live performance by The Stacey Peasley Band.

As the season progresses, we'll be welcoming back Coolidge favorites such as Josh and the Jamtones, Little Groove, and Illusionist David Garrity.

And of course, as New England's premier movie destination, we can't resist the opportunity to introduce a new generation to film classics such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, and Mary Poppins.

The line-up for the Winter/Spring 2024 Coolidge Kids' Shows is as follows; all shows last roughly one hour unless otherwise indicated.

The Stacey Peasley Band

Sunday, January 7 at 10:30am

The Stacey Peasley Band has entertained and engaged families for over a decade! A teacher for ten years and a professional singer for twenty five, Stacey Peasley combines her love of children and music into a lively act that engages kids and creates memorable and fun sing-along songs, offering performances throughout the greater Boston area. Peasley lives in the Boston area with her husband and three children, who provide constant inspiration. Her music has been featured on radio programs nationwide, including Sirius XM's Kids Place Live.

Recommended for ages 2+

FILM: The Red Balloon & Stowaway in the Sky

Saturday, January 20 at 10:30am

The Red Balloon

Rarely has the spirit of childhood been evoked as exquisitely as in this Academy Award–winning cinematic fable, a fantasy with the texture of reality. On the streets of 1950s Paris, a young boy (played by director Albert Lamorisse's son, Pascal) is launched on a miraculous adventure when he's playfully pursued by a shiny red balloon that seems to have a mind of its own—until the harsh realities of the world interfere, setting the stage for a deeply moving finale. Shot in beautifully muted Technicolor, this beguiling allegory of innocence and transcendence has inspired generations of viewers to let their imaginations take flight. - The Criterion Collection

Runtime: 34m

Recommended for ages 7+.

Stowaway in the Sky

Following the international triumph of The Red Balloon, Albert Lamorisse turned to feature filmmaking with another delightful tale of a boy and a balloon. Making spectacular use of Hélivision—an innovative aerial photography technique he developed—Lamorisse takes us on the breathtaking odyssey of a young boy (played by his son, Pascal) who sneaks aboard his inventor grandfather's experimental new hot-air balloon for a voyage across France. Soaring above cathedrals and castles, the Mediterranean and the Alps, Stowaway in the Sky celebrates the natural world and ponders, with surprising existential insight, the place of human beings within it. - The Criterion Collection

Runtime: 1h 25 m

Recommended for ages 7+.

FILM: New York International Children's Film Festival Kid Flicks One

Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 at 10:30am

Let your imagination take the wheel with Kid Flicks One. Whether dreaming up the fantastical, like a spider's goal to capture the moon, or the practical, like a young animator's future stardom, these shorts are sure to enchant and delight all audiences (but especially our youngest!)

Runtime: 63m

Recommended for ages 5+

Josh and the Jamtones

Sunday, February 4 at 10:30am

Josh and the Jamtones is an exciting Boston-based rock and roll family band working towards a singular goal: to create a unique and original music experience that parents can enjoy together with their children. After 100+ shows, one full-length release and three separate EP's in 2011, the Jamtones family took a step onto the national stage with a brand new record in 2012. The band is led by front-man Josh Shriber, owner of the wildly popular Jammin' With You!, a 5,000 square-foot music and teaching studio and performing center located in Wellesley, MA. Recommended for ages 2+.

FILM: The Princess and the Frog

Saturday, February 10 at 10:30am

Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana - thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.

Runtime: 1h 37m

Recommended for ages 6+.

FILM: The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Monday, February 19 at 4pm

This sing-along version of Disney's 1989 Oscar winning classic features on-screen lyrics, and audiences are encouraged to sing along to “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Kiss the Girl,” and more! Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess, longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds. With unforgettable characters, thrilling adventures, soaring Academy Award-winning music (1989: Best Music, Original Score, and Best Music, Original Song), The Little Mermaid is one of the most celebrated animated films of all time.

Runtime: 1h 23m

Recommended for ages 6+.

FILM: Encanto Sing-Along

Tuesday, February 20 at 4pm

This sing-along version of Disney's 2021 smash hit features on-screen lyrics, and audiences are encouraged to sing along to “The Family Madrigal,” “We Don't Talk About Bruno,” “Two Oruguitas,” “All of You,” and more. Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

Runtime: 1h 42m

Recommended for ages 6+.

FILM: Frozen II Sing-Along

Wednesday, February 21 at 4pm

This sing-along version of Disney's 2019 smash hit features on-screen lyrics, and audiences are encouraged to sing along to “Into the Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People,” and more! Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

Runtime: 1h 43m

Recommended for ages 6+.

FILM: Moana Sing-Along

Thursday, February 22 at 4pm

This sing-along version of Disney's 2016 smash hit features on-screen lyrics, and audiences are encouraged to sing along to “How Far I'll Go,” “You're Welcome,” “Shiny,” “Where You Are,” and more. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes Moana, a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she's always sought: her own identity.

Runtime: 1h 47m

Recommended for ages 6+.

Mike the Bubble Man

Sunday, March 3 at 10:30am

Mike the Bubble Man brings magic and science to the stage with this interactive show about BUBBLES! Through music, choreography, and comedy, bubbles — in all different shapes and sizes — come alive, sparking imagination and wonder. A love for bubbles is never outgrown, especially when there's a chance to see the world from inside of one!

Recommended for ages 2+.

Illusionist David Garrity

Saturday, March 9 at 10:30am

Illusionist David Garrity presents “Magic & Beyond,” a one-person illusion show that features unique, theatrical and visual magic, audience participation, comedy to a custom-edited musical soundtrack. Garrity uses visual magic and illusions combined with music, pantomime, situation comedy and audience participation to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Recommended for ages 2+.

FILM: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Saturday, March 16 at 10:30am

The most astonishing, innovative, backyard adventure of all time! Rick Moranis stars as a preoccupied inventor who just can't seem to get his electro-magnetic shrinking machine to work. Then, when he accidentally shrinks his kids down to one-quarter-inch tall and tosses them out in the trash, the real adventure begins! Now the kids face incredible dangers as they try to make their way home through the jungle of their own backyard! Hurricane sprinklers! Dive-bombing bees! A runaway lawn mower and much, much more!

Runtime: 1h 41m

Recommended for ages 6+.

FILM: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Saturday, March 23 at 10:30am

When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie's wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family's delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells' plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it's time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!

Runtime: 1h 54m

Recommended for ages 8+.

Marsha and the Positrons

Sunday, March 31 at 10:30am

Marsha and the Positrons are a DC-based kindie (kids + indie rock) band specializing in fun, clever songs about science & how the world works with positive social messages! Playful and educational, we are known for shows that are a ton of family-friendly fun! Entertaining for both kids and grownups, we love getting audiences singing & dancing along to songs that inspire curiosity about science! Most of all we love sending families home with smiles on their faces!

Recommended for ages 2+

FILM: Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Saturday, April 6 & Sunday, April 7 at 10:30am

Magic and adventure await in FernGully, a spectacular rainforest where a bat named Batty, whose radar has gone haywire, joins together with Crysta, Pips and the Beetle Boys to save their marvelous world from the evil Hexxus. Ignoring the warnings of her friends, Crysta, the curious tree fairy, explores the world beyond FernGully. She discovers Zak, a real live human who is helping to demolish the rainforest. Once Zak sees the beauty and magic of FernGully, he vows to save it. But it may be too late. The diabolical Hexxus is on the loose and intent on destroying all of FernGully. This animated feature rocks with an original score performed by Sheena Easton, Raffi, Tone-Loc, and others.

Runtime: 1h 16m

Recommended for ages 6+.

FILM: Mary Poppins

Sunday, April 14 at 10:30am

Experience the extraordinary animation and award-winning music of the original Mary Poppins, presented on our big screen! Julie Andrews made her screen debut and won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the "practically perfect" nanny who revolutionizes the prim and proper Banks family in this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Disney classic. Co-starring Dick Van Dyke as the lovable chimney sweep Bert, Mary Poppins is filled with memorable songs and dazzling special effects.

Runtime: 2h 19m

Recommended for ages 3+.

The Coolidge's screens are accessible by elevators. Booster seats are available for small children. All screens are equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to request any special accommodations, please email info@coolidge.org.

All events take place at 10:30am unless otherwise indicated; for tickets and showtimes, please visit Click Here. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Kids' Show tickets are $14 adults, $11 kids for live shows and $10 adults, $8 kids for films.

