The Anthropologists' Launches Regional Tour Of The Award-Winning ARTEMISIA'S INTENT

The award winning theatre company The Anthropologists (NYC) will tour their critically acclaimed play Artemisia's Intent to Massachusetts and New Jersey this October. Winner of Best Solo Drama (2018 FRIGID Festival), Artemisia's Intent delivers a tour-de-force performance to unearth the life, work and words of 17th century painter Artemisia Gentileschi. Performances will kick off at Art House Productions in Jersey City on October 18-19, followed by a one night only engagement at the historic Cape May Stage on October 21. From there, the show travels to Massachusetts to the brand new Peabody Black Box on October 25. Tickets for all performances are $25.

10/18 + 19 @ 8PM: Art House Productions: http://bit.ly/ArtemisiaJerseyCity

10/21 @ 7:30PM: Cape May Stage: http://bit.ly/ArtemisiaCapeMay

10/25 @ 8PM: Peabody Black Box: http://bit.ly/ArtemisiaPeabody

Declared "a powerful parallel to our current cultural moment" (Culture Catch), this riveting play stars Mariah Freda in a performance that is "fiery, smart and appealing" (Hi! Drama). Inspired by every proclamation of 'me too,' Artemisia's Intent unmasks power structures one gripping masterpiece at a time. The Theatre Times raved, "The Anthropologists charge forward with humor, intensity, and the madness of the moment."

"Though Artemisia's story is 400 years old, it is very much in dialogue with today," shares director and writer Melissa Moschitto. "Women are still fighting for fair representation and autonomy - as people and as artists. We're proud to be a female-led project and company, bringing untold stories to the stage."

Performer and co-collaborator Mariah Freda adds, "Portraying a fellow mother and artist onstage is extremely gratifying. Being the mother of two small children has added new layers and understanding to the very real obstacles that face women in the arts. I'm grateful to be working with a child-friendly company especially at a time when artist parents are finally being recognized."

Devised collaboratively by a team of five women artists, the creative and production team includes Melissa Moschitto (Director/Playwright), Mariah Freda (Performer), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturg), Brianna Kalisch (Devisor), Irina Kuraeva (Visual Design), Wren Mitchell (Lighting Design) and Adrian Bridges (Sound Design). The running time is 60 minutes and the play deals sensitively with sexual assault.

THE ANTHROPOLOGISTS is dedicated to the collaborative creation of investigative theatre that inspires action. Celebrating their 11th year, their work has been described as "eerie and weird in the best way" (Culturebot) and "incisive, even necessary work for the present moment." (Culture Catch). For information about the company and the research behind the play, visit: www.theanthropologists.org.





