The Adams Theater to Present BOCA TUYA in Residency Preview Performance

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Adams Theater will host an artistic residency for Omar Román de Jesús and his dance company Boca Tuya from April 20-May 2, 2026, with a special preview on May 2. The show starts at 7:30pm at The Adams Theater, 27 Park Street, Adams, MA, 01220.

Centered around the events at the Kennedy Center that continue to challenge both the memory and the future of arts in America, this project features an interweaving of narrative collage, archival work, sound engineering, and movement guided by the central question: What does it take to care about one's neighbor, one's environment, and one's past beyond an individual sense of gain? Tickets start at $20 and are available here; a free student option is available.

Boca Tuya comes to Adams through a Works & Process residency. Works & Process supports artists and their creative process from studio to stage, collaborating with over a dozen residency partners in six states, to develop work and give audiences an intimate look into the artistic process. This residency is a key developmental part of YAHAIRA YAHAIRA, an interdisciplinary project led by de Jesús that preserves institutional memory and chronicles political change through audiovisual recordings, a live dance performance, and a Docu-Dance film. Boca Tuya will also host a master class, Move & Groove, date and time to be announced.

Step into a space where everyone can move, play, and feel the joy of dance - no experience required. This accessible, high-energy class is designed for all bodies and all levels, focusing on cardio, coordination, and rhythm. Think follow-along fun that will get your heart pumping and your body moving. This is dance, but on your terms.

Boca Tuya believes in creating inclusive spaces where movement brings people together. This class celebrates community, joy, and the freedom to express yourself through your body, just as the company's work in performance and education champions dancers' artistry, well-being, and connection.

Omar Román de Jesús

is a choreographer and the director of the NYC-based Cultural Movement Collaborative BOCA TUYA. He is the inaugural Baryshnikov Arts Center Fellow at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a 2025 Works & Process residency recipient, and a former Artist in Residence with 92NY. Omar is also a 2023 Dance Magazine Harkness Promise Awardee and was recently awarded the Alan M. Kriegsman Residency at Dance Place and the Kennedy Center. His accolades include the 2022 Princess Grace Award in Choreography, the 2022 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship in Choreography, the 2022 Palm Desert Choreography Festival Grand Prize, and the 2020 Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship at Jacob's Pillow.​

He has created works for over 20 companies and pre-professional programs, including the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Charlotte Ballet, The Juilliard School, Ballet Hispánico, BalletCollective, St. Louis Dance Theater, Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, Whim W'Him, Parsons Dance, The Ailey School, and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. His Papagayos, commissioned by Ballet Hispánico, premiered at New York City Center and later appeared at the American Dance Festival in North Carolina. Most recently, Like Those Playground Kids at Midnight was presented in celebration of the 92NY 150th anniversary.​

Omar's stage and screen works have been presented internationally, earning recognition through the Joffrey Academy's Winning Works, Whim W'Him's Choreographic Shindig, The Dance Gallery Festival, Reverb Dance Festival, and the International Dance Festival of Puerto Rico, where he received the Ambassador of Dance Medal. His film Los Perros del Barrio Colosal has reached audiences in over 20 countries and won Best of Screen Dance International, as well as Best Choreography and Best Narrative at the ReThink Dance Film Festival. Over the past five years, he has toured internationally to Colombia, Panama, and the Canary Islands, and presented work across the U.S. in New York, Georgia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and California.

Omar is passionate about education and has experience teaching workshops and master classes all over the world for professional dancers, students with special needs, people with physical disabilities, and marginalized communities.