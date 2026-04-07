TRAVELING SHOES to Have Boston Premiere at Bethel AME Church in July

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Traveling Shoes, a new gospel musical theatre revue, will present its Boston premiere on July 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM at Bethel AME Church in Boston.

Created, directed, produced, and performed by Christian David, graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Traveling Shoes is also presented with creative consultation by Salisha Thomas Weiss (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Once Upon a One More Time). The production celebrates the legacy of 1950s and 60s gospel music, blending theatrical storytelling with powerful vocals and spirited arrangements.

The workshop performance features a powerful cast of gospel and theater artists, including Leah Marie, MICHAEL BRADLEY, Darren Paul, Tiffany Binion Mangum, Doris Bumpus, Yardley Griffin, Levetta Wheeler-Hall, and Christian David.

The performance is one night only and open to the public. Admission is free, with reservations required via Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/traveling-shoes-boston-premiere-tickets-1985695119556