THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB to Return to Provincetown Theater

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The Jack of Hearts Club will return to the stage July 16 for a summer-long run, bringing audiences back to a bygone Provincetown and the community that gathers at its center.

Developed in part over the past five years at the theater, The Jack of Hearts Club is an original musical by Jon Richardson, who also wrote the book, music, and lyrics. Set on the last day of summer in 1963, the story unfolds inside a gay bar in Provincetown where townies and seasonal residents come together for the club's annual “So Long, Summer” cabaret send-off.

Owned and operated by community matriarch Dorothy (Mary Callanan) and her daughter Elizabeth (Brittany Rolfs), the Jack of Hearts Club is more than a bar—it's a sanctuary, a family, and a place that feels like home. As friends, lovers, mothers, and divas gather to toast the end of another season, each finds themselves at a profound crossroads, facing uncertain futures and life-changing decisions.

At the center of the story is Elizabeth, whose summer romance has grown into something deeper. Forced to choose between the safety and familiarity of Provincetown and the promise—and shadows—of New York, Elizabeth's search for herself becomes the heart of a larger story about love, belonging, and claiming one's place in the world.

With a rich, soaring score that evokes the golden traditions of musical theater, Richardson's songs beautifully transport audiences to the early 1960s while celebrating the exuberance, resilience, and unabashed queer joy of the community that inhabits the Jack of Hearts Club. By turns funny, poignant, and deeply heartfelt, The Jack of Hearts Club will leave audiences humming long after the curtain falls.

All of the original cast returns including Mary Callanan, James Jackson, Jr. Angelo McDonough, Marissa Miller, Jon Richardson, Brittany Rolfs, João Santos, Chris Spaulding, Mike Sullivan, and Peter Toto under the direction of Leda Hoffman, with choreography by Jeffrey Gugliotti. The Jack of Hearts Club performs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm July 16 through September 6.

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