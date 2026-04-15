THE COTTAGE To Play Barnstable Comedy Club

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The Barnstable Comedy Club will present THE COTTAGE, a comedy by Sandy Rustin, opening Thursday, May 7 and continuing for three weekends through May 24. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Directed by Alex Lucchesi, the cast will include Sandy Basile, June Christine Farlin, Charlie McDougal, Glen Porter, Frank Scanzillo, and Lizzy Smythe. Stage management is by Sue Boberg.

Set in an English country cottage, the play follows a woman who decides to reveal her latest affair to both her husband and her lover’s wife. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, questions of love, identity, and marriage come into focus through a series of escalating revelations and reversals.

THE COTTAGE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are $30, with discounted tickets available for seniors ages 65 and older and students at $28. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets and additional information are available online or by calling the box office at 508-362-6333.