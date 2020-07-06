TANGLEWOOD 2020 ONLINE FESTIVAL Announces Week Two Programming With Paul Lewis, Emanuel Ax and More

The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is a groundbreaking digital series of audio and video streams featuring newly created content being recorded at Tanglewood's Linde Center in July alongside previously recorded material from Tanglewood being released for the first time. The Boston Symphony Orchestra's first-ever Tanglewood digital festival-designed to capture the beauty and spirit of the Tanglewood grounds-will feature artists and programs of the originally announced 2020 Tanglewood season, among other content. Click here to view a quote from BSO Artistic Administrator and Director of Tanglewood Anthony Fogg.



In addition to the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival free-of-charge offerings, other online programs ranging in price from $5 to $12 for a single stream, to $15 to $90 for multiple stream packages, are available for purchase via www.tanglewood.org.



The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is being offered in response to continuing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and official crowd restriction policies that have necessitated the cancellation of the festival's live performance series.

NEW CONTENT AT WWW.TANGLEWOOD.ORG

RECITALS FROM THE WORLD STAGE SERIES: PAUL LEWIS, PIANO



Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Karen Allen, $8 for single video stream, $42 for series.

The English pianist Paul Lewis, in recent years a frequent recitalist and soloist with orchestra at Tanglewood, is an acknowledged master of the Classical-era music of Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven. For this recital performed in London's venerable Wigmore Hall, he performs one of the pillars of that repertoire: Beethoven's 1823 Diabelli Variations. The 33 variations take the jaunty waltz theme into realms its composer Diabelli could never have foreseen, using it as the basis for a spectacularly varied landscape of pianistic possibility and emotional depth.



GREAT PERFORMERS IN RECITAL FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES: EMANUEL AX, PIANO

Saturday, July 11, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Nicole Cabell, $12 for single video stream, $90 for series.

Tanglewood mainstay Emanuel Ax, who made his Boston Symphony Orchestra debut at Tanglewood in August 1978, performs music in which he is an acknowledged master, an all-Beethoven program featuring two of the composer's earliest sonatas, the ebullient Piano Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 2, No. 2 and Piano Sonata No. 3 in C, Op. 2, No. 3.



BSO MUSICIANS IN CONCERT FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES

Friday, July 10, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Lauren Ambrose, $5 for single video stream, $28 for series.

This program of horn-centric music features not only the standard orchestral French horn but also its cousin, the long Alphorn of Swiss, German, and Austrian tradition. BSO Associate Principal Horn Richard Sebring and colleagues perform Sebring's own new composition for alphorns to open this program. The second Sebring work is a duet for horn and harp with former TMC Fellow Charles Overton. Standard-repertoire horn pieces by Schumann, Dukas, and Mozart-including the substantial Quintet in E-flat for horn and strings-complete the program.



TLI CELEBRATES BEETHOVEN

Tuesday, July 7, 1 p.m. - Inside the Hearing Machine, a film screening, $5 for single video stream, $20 for series.

For this regular Tuesday-afternoon series, preeminent Beethoven scholars of our time lead video presentations and discussions in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. For this week, Dr. Tom Beghin of Belgium's Orpheus Institute presents the film Inside the Hearing Machine, followed by a live Q&A discussion, hosted by TLI Director Sue Elliott.



TLI SHOPTALKS

Thursday, July 9, 1 p.m. - Saxophonist James Carter and composer Roberto Sierra, $5 for single video stream, $32 for series.

Thursday afternoon ShopTalks feature candid, informal discussions on life, music, and the future of the field with conductors, composers, soloists, and unsung heroes. For this week, host and Tanglewood Learning Institute Director Sue Elliott interviews saxophonist James Carter and composer Roberto Sierra about their careers, struggles, and successes, and their visions for the artform. Video available July 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. through July 16, 2020.

From a June 25, 2020 recording session at the Linde Center for Music and Learning

(Photo credit by Hilary Scott) Click here for high-res version.

RETROSPECTIVE CONTENT AT WWW.TANGLEWOOD.ORG

TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER ORCHESTRA ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Monday, July 6, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Stefan Asbury with Andris Nelsons FREE video stream.



This series of archival broadcasts from the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra begins with Wagner's iconic Ride of the Valkyries-really just a teaser for the last broadcast in this series, which features the complete third act of its parent opera. Completing the program are Haydn's Symphony No. 97 and Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2. Original performance dates are July 23, 2019; August 13, 2018; and August 7, 2018.



TLI MASTERPASS

Wednesday, July 8, 1 p.m. - TMC Piano Class with pianist Paul Lewis, $5 for video stream, $32 for series.



Recorded last July at the Linde Center for Music and Learning, pianist Paul Lewis leads Tanglewood Music Center Piano Fellows in a master class, hosted by Tanglewood Music Center Associate Director Michael Nock. Repertoire includes piano sonatas by Joseph Haydn.



BSO ENCORE PERFORMANCES FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES

Sunday, July 12, 2:30 p.m. - Hosted by Jamie Bernstein FREE video stream.



BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons conducts this August 1, 2015 concert in the Koussevitzky Music Shed with three French soloists: violinist Renaud Capuçon, cellist Gautier Capuçon, and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet-in Beethoven's Triple Concerto, a work that rewards a sense of competition and play among its three solo parts. Beethoven wrote this unusual concerto in 1804 purportedly for his patron and friend the Archduke Rudolph to perform as piano soloist with his private orchestra. Maestro Nelsons also leads Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10, which the orchestra had just performed and recorded earlier that year for its Deutsche Grammophon Shostakovich symphony series. Shostakovich wrote the Tenth-after an eight-year hiatus from the composition of symphonies-following the death of Joseph Stalin in 1953. Widely read as a direct reaction to Stalin's demise and a public re-establishment of Shostakovich's artistic independence, the Tenth became one of the composer's most popular and frequently performed works.



TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER CHAMBER CONCERTS

Sunday, July 12, 10 a.m. - Hosted by Norman Fischer with special guest Tom Siders FREE audio stream.



Many TMC Woodwind and Brass Fellows come to Tanglewood expressly to play in the orchestra under such conductors as BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons and to benefit from the mentorship of seasoned BSO musicians. But the study of chamber, ensemble, and new music is another important part of their summer. Brass and Woodwind Fellows begin their summers playing in smaller wind and brass ensemble music, bonding personally and learning to blend musically. In this macho and muscular Festmusik der Stadt Wien, Fellows play alongside not only their BSO mentors, but also a special guest in the trumpet section: Maestro Nelsons. These woodwind and brass concerts also include the world premieres of works commissioned from recent TMC Composition Fellows. Two 2018 world premieres are offered here: Ninfea Cruttwell-Reade's grooving brass and percussion fanfare Table Talk and Theo Chandler's mercurial Two Taylor Songs, featuring soprano Ally Smither.



Several generous BSO Board members and friends have joined together in these unprecedented times to match contributions made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra from May 15 through August 31, 2020. The matched funds apply to new annual contributions and ticket donations, both of which are tax-deductible. The matched funds enable the BSO-the non-profit organization that owns and operates Tanglewood-to share the joy of music online through the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival and other virtual programming, and to ensure that the BSO and Tanglewood are ready and able to welcome concertgoers in person when the time is right. Donors of $100 or more will receive complimentary access to all programs in the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival. Those who want to make a gift and have it matched can visit tanglewood.org/givetoday. Gifts of all sizes are vital and appreciated. For more information, please email customerservice@bso.org or call 888-266-1200.

