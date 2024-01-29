Spire Center For Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA Adds New Shows

The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced four new shows including comedian Paul Gilligan on April 5, New Orleans Style R&B and Blues group Fat City Band on May 3, six-time Grammy-nominated band Roomful of Blues plays on June 7, and Jerry Garcia tribute string band Deadgrass on August 3. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 3, at 6:00 a.m at Click Here.

Paul Gilligan is a regular performer in Las Vegas and the top clubs in New England, including Comix at Foxwood, Mohegan Sun, Laugh Boston, the Comedy Connection, Giggles, Kowloon, and more. He has shared the stage with the likes of Dave Chappelle, Gilbert Godfried, Dom Irrera, The Amazing Jonathan, Lenny Clarke, Steve Sweeney, and many more of the top names in the comedy industry. Matt Barry, a New England comedy scene staple for eight years, will open.

The Fat City Band is a high energy, seven-piece, swing, jump blues & New Orleans style R&B band. Fat City has a fifty year legacy both locally & nationally and has shared the Blues, Jazz, Swing, New Orleans Style R&B, and Jump Blues. The band features a lead vocalist/harmonica player, drummer, lead guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, slide trombone, and tenor saxophone. They have trotted the globe and have a prominent New England following.

Even though Roomful of Blues' lineup has changed over the years, the band has always been one of the tightest and most joyful blues ensembles. Currently an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. In 2010, singer Phil Pemberton took over the vocal duties. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B, and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor. With the veteran lineup of bassist John Turner, trumpeter Carl Gerhard, drummer Mike Coffey, keyboardist Rusty Scott, Alek Razdan baritone and tenor sax, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille, Roomful keeps on rockin' in 2023.

Matt Turk and C Lanzbom joined forces to form Deadgrass, a string band adventure through Jerry Garcia's musical world. Bassist Dave Richards, banjo player Boo Reiners, and fiddler Kensuke Shoji complete this fine group of seasoned pros exploring the life works of Jerry Garcia on the instruments that first inspired him. Deadgrass celebrates and interprets the music of Jerry Garcia, drawing from Old & in the Way, JGB, Jerry's Jug Band days, and the Grateful Dead.

