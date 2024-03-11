Spire Center Announces Shows with Bettye LaVette, Grain Thief, Ben Bailey, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA, has announced new shows with Blues Hall of Famer Bettye LaVette will play on June 13, Boston quintet Grain Thief on June 20, Comedian and "Cash Cab" star Ben Bailey on June 21 and Folk Rock group Pousette-Dart Trio on June 29.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, March 16, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

About the Artists

Bettye LaVette is a vocalist who can take any song and make it entirely her own. She is one of very few of her contemporaries who were recording during the birth of soul music in the 1960s and is still creating vital recordings today. Bettye's career began in 1962 at 16 years old in Detroit, Michigan. Her first single, "My Man-He's A Lovin' Man," was on Atlantic Records. She's received the R&B Foundation's Pioneer Award and several Blues Music Awards, was inducted into The Blues Hall Of Fame, received the Legacy Award from the Americana Music Association, and has received 7 Grammy Nominations. At 78 years old and in her 62nd year in show business, Bettye and her full band will perform songs at the Spire from her latest albums and older favorites.

Americana string band Grain Thief consists of Patrick Mulroy (guitar, vocals), Zach Meyer (mandolin, vocals), Michael Harmon (bass, vocals), Tom Farrell (resonator guitar), and Alex Barstow (fiddle. Grain Thief has toured the north, south, east, and west of the U.S., playing stages large and small. Americana U.K. says "Grain Thief are pushing bluegrass as a genre, looking forward and exploring new ways and new sounds."

Comedian Ben Bailey drove the smash hit series "Cash Cab" (still in syndication worldwide) for over 550 episodes, earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Before becoming "the Cash Cab guy," he performed at The Comedy Store in L.A., in clubs across NYC, and at significant comedy festivals worldwide. Ben starred in two specials for Comedy Central. Ben has appeared on "The Tonight Show," 'The Today Show," "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "Rachel Ray," and virtually every major morning show in the country. He has appeared in numerous T.V. shows, including "MADtv," "Tough Call with Colin Quinn," "30 Rock," "Blue Bloods," "Parenthood," "Law and Order SVU," "Perpetual Grace," and many more.

Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. To date, Jon has released ten albums, including both the Pousette-Dart Band and solo albums. Jon continues his solo and band performances around the country. Jon now works with two close compatriots, Jim Chapdelaine, and Steven Roues, in both duo and trio settings. They are fully exploring a catalog of songs, returning to the original band releases and current albums and singles in an intimate, powerful setting.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, March 16 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

About The Spire Center For Performing Arts

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.