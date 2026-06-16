Spire Center Announces October Concert Programming

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Four new shows have been announced for October at Plymouth’s Spire Center. Big Yellow Taxi will perform on October 4, Adam Ezra Group will perform on October 8, Bywater Call will perform on October 16, and Greg Piccolo and Heavy Juice will perform on October 28.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Comedian Don McMillan June 19; Paul Thorn June 20, Albert Cummings June 26, and An Evening with Livingston Taylor June 27; Welcome Back Cotters July 3; Dad Bods Comedy Tour July 31; Karla Bonoff August 1; THE MUSIC OF The Beach Boys featuring PET SOUNDS LIVE August 7; and Tom Rush August 9; Larry McCray August 14; Hey 19!-Steely Dan TributeAugust 15; Ruthie Foster August 21; CountryFest August 22; Time in a Bottle: Songs of the ’70s with Swearingen & Kelli August 28; Improv Asylum Aug 29; Cantrip and Low Lily September 5; Chris KnightSeptember 10; Bearly Dead September 15; Don’t Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; and Donna the Buffalo September 25.

Big Yellow Taxi

October 4, 2026



Based in Western Massachusetts, Big Yellow Taxi began performing together in 2021, taking audiences on an intimate journey through many of Joni Mitchell's best-loved and most powerful songs. Created to explore Joni's amazing music from its early folk roots to her pop masterpieces to her jazz-influenced compositions. The band is led by singer Teresa Lorenço whose vocals pay homage to Joni's sweet, husky, and bell-like voice, and features John Cabán on guitars and vocals, Robert Sherwood on keyboards, vocals, and bass, Joe Fitzpatrick on drums and percussion, and Rich Cahillane on bass and guitar.

Adam Ezra Group

October 8, 2026

Blending folk/Americana soul, rock ’n’ roll energy, and deeply human songwriting, Adam Ezra Group comes to The Spire Center October 8, having built one of the most authentic underground followings in live music today while quickly becoming recognized on a national level. As SPIN recently put it, they are “an independent underground folk band blowing up without selling out,” a rise that has happened entirely outside the traditional industry system, powered by word of mouth, community activism, and a genuine connection between band and audience that often turns first-time listeners into lifelong fans. The band never performs from a fixed setlist, instead shaping each night around the energy in the room. Songs, stories, and moments unfold in real time—part concert, part revival, and part reminder of what live music can still be at its best.

Bywater Call

October 16, 2026

Often transcending genres, Bywater Call, coming to the Spire Center on October 16, is known for their dynamic, emotional live shows, featuring powerful vocals and exciting interplay between all band members. This powerhouse seven-piece Southern soul, roots rock outfit is from Toronto, Canada; comprised of Meghan Parnell (vocals), Dave Barnes (guitar), Bruce McCarthy (drums), Mike Meusel (bass), newest member, Andrew Moljgun (keys), Stephen Dyte (trumpet) and Julian Nalli (tenor sax). Bywater Call’s music is an exploration of life’s highs and lows. From intimate ballads to electrifying anthems that demand to be played at full volume, their catalogue is a journey through human experience, featuring influences from the likes of The Band, The Wood Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Otis Redding, Little Feat, Sly and the Family Stone, and many more.

Greg Piccolo and Heavy Juice

October 28, 2026

Sunday Serenades: Matinee Performances with Timeless Charm, welcomes one of the premier tenor sax players of his generation, Greg Piccolo and Heavy Juice. Piccolo's shows swing between rhythm & blues originals, rock & roll, traditional jazz, and blues – even a sprinkle of reggae and world music rhythms may sneak in. His performances are spontaneous, no set list, no plan…a true artistic presentation straight from his core. Starting his first band in Westerly, RI at age 13, Piccolo spent twenty-five years as an integral member of the world-famous horn section with Roomful of Blues. Now in his third decade heading Heavy Juice, Piccolo celebrated his 60th anniversary as a performing artist just 2 years ago.

Tickets and information on all shows can be found at The Spire Center website. Tickets for the newly announced performances will go on sale Saturday, June 20th at 6am.

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