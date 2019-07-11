South Shore Children's Chorus Presents Summer Concert

South Shore Children's Chorus (SSCC) presents more than 75 student singers in its Summer Concert on Friday, July 19, 7 pm at Stonehill College's Pettit Atrium in the Shields Science Center, 320 Washington Street, Easton. The concert is open to the public, directed by founding Artistic Director Kirsten Oberoi, and ensemble conductors Kelly Graeber and Matthew Coveney.

SSCC's Summer Concert features student singers from across the region performing works by Ola Gjeilo, Antonio Vivaldi, Dan Forrest, Lisa Young, Michael McGlynn, Paul Rardin, Susan Brumfield, and more. The performance is the finale culmination to its summer programs, including SSCC's Summer Chorale, educating students entering grades 4 through 7 this fall, and its Summer Choral Intensive, for singers entering grades 8 through 12, or just graduated from high school.

Founded in 2016, South Shore Children's Chorus's mission is to provide quality musical education and vocal training to students living in the South Shore communities and beyond. SSCC reveres the development and well-being of its students as a top priority, aiming to create a safe space and loving community for choristers to learn, grow and to find their own voice. Its programs serve dedicated, responsible singers ages 4 to 18 who are interested in a well-rounded choral education. SSCC is passionate about access for all chorister students, regardless of financial situation. Need-based tuition assistance is available by application.

Tickets to SSCC's Summer Concert are $10 each, available online at southshorechildrenschorus.org/tickets or at the door, limited to venue capacity. The performance is family-friendly, doors open at 6:30 pm.

For performance, program or tuition details, to register, or for more information, visit southshorechildrenschorus.org, or email Artistic Director Kirsten Oberoi at oberoi@sscchorus.org, or Program Manager Jeff Popadic at popadic@sscchorus.org, or follow South Shore Children's Chorus on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





