Skylight Theater Collective Presents Massachusetts Premiere Of ARLINGTON

Feminist theater company Skylight Theater Collective presents ARLINGTON, a musical for solo voice and piano, one night only on October 25, 2019, at Arlington Friends of the Drama located at 22 Academy St.

ARLINGTON, with book and lyrics by playwright/novelist Victor Lodato and music by award-winning composer Polly Pen, centers on Sara Jane, the wife of a soldier at war, who over the course of the show's hour runtime comes to question her long-held beliefs about the nature of war. Of the original off-Broadway production, The New Yorker writes "Sara Jane ... who grew up in a military family and describes herself as 'weak,' starts off singing about how great her man is, but by the end of this hour-long play she is devastated, having slowly, inadvertently, revealed to the audience the horror of war as she understands it-and, tragically, she understands it intimately."

Directed by Amelia Boyce Munson with Musical Direction by Jordan Potash, starring Charlotte Munson in the role of Sara Jane.

Ticket prices range from $15-18.00, with discounts available for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at https://arlington.bpt.me.

ARLINGTON has a runtime of 1 hour, with no intermission. Doors open at 7:00pm with the performance starting at 7:30pm. The show contains mature themes and is not recommended for young audiences. For more information, please visit https://www.skylighttheater.org.

Skylight Theater Collective, a new feminist theater company, seeks to facilitate a vibrant theater community in Boston, with an emphasis on showcasing women. While the majority of community theater audiences and auditioners are female, the vast majority of leading roles in the theater canon are for men. Skylight seeks to right that disparity through a commitment to producing theatrical productions that feature women in interesting and vibrant roles.





