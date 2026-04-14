Singer Andrés Cepeda Unveils 2026 East Coast Tour Dates

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Andrés Cepeda will launch a U.S. East Coast tour this spring, with performances scheduled from May 12 through May 22, 2026. The Colombian singer, songwriter, and producer will present a series of concerts across major cities, performing material from his extensive catalog as well as his latest album Bogotá.

The tour follows the postponement of previously scheduled November 2025 dates, with all purchased tickets being honored for the new performances.

ANDRÉS CEPEDA EAST COAST TOUR DATES

Tuesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. — Lynn Auditorium, Boston, MA

Wednesday, May 13 at 8:00 p.m. — Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Friday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m. — Ritz Theatre, Elizabeth, NJ

Saturday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. — Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

Friday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. — James L. Knight Center, Miami, FL

ABOUT ANDRÉS CEPEDA

Cepeda began his career as a member of the Bogotá-based rock band Poligamia, active from 1989 to 1998, before launching a solo career. Over more than three decades, he has become a prominent figure in Latin pop and rock.

In April 2025, Cepeda released his fifteenth studio album, Bogotá, featuring songs including “Prométeme,” “El Café,” and “Una Flor,” along with collaborations with artists such as Andrés Obregón and Manuel Medrano.