Shemekia Copeland To Return To The Firehouse Center For The Arts For A Night Of Blues, Soul, And Americana

The event will take place on November 3rd at 8:00 pm.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shemekia Copeland To Return To The Firehouse Center For The Arts For A Night Of Blues, Soul, And Americana

The Firehouse Center for the Arts will welcome the incomparable Shemekia Copeland back to Newburyport for a night of electrifying blues, soul, and Americana on Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 pm. Known for her fearless, honest, and humorous music, Copeland's powerful voice has earned her the title of "the greatest blues singer of her generation" by The Washington Post.

With a career marked by accolades and a profound impact on the roots music genre, Shemekia Copeland continues to captivate audiences across the globe. Her soulful voice and unmatched passion deliver an unforgettable performance that resonates deeply with fans.

"She was so well-received when we had her this past December that I knew we needed to have her back to the Firehouse in 2023." Says John Moynihan, Firehouse Center for the Arts Executive Director. "When I first heard one of her songs, I was immediately drawn in. Her stage presence is unmatched and you will be on the journey with her from the first note through the last."

Copeland's list of achievements is nothing short of impressive. In 2021, she clinched the prestigious Blues Music Award for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year. Her music, often described as "bold and timely blues," takes listeners on a consequential ride, as The Wall Street Journal notes. NPR Music praises Shemekia for her "punchy defiance and potent conviction," while The Houston Chronicle characterizes her songs as "resilient pleas for a kinder tomorrow."

This evening promises to be a celebration of music at its finest, where attendees can expect to be moved by Copeland's compelling vocals and emotionally charged lyrics. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to her soul-stirring music, this performance will leave an indelible mark on your heart and soul.

Tickets for this exceptional event are available at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. Prices for members range from $35 to $55 and non-members from $40 to $60. Don't miss the chance to witness the magic of Shemekia Copeland's live performance at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on November 3rd at 8:00 pm.

What To Know 

Firehouse Center for the Arts is a member-based non-profit organization located on the waterfront at Market Square in Newburyport, MA, home to the Institution for Savings Mainstage in the 191 seat Arakelian Theater and Institution for Savings Art Gallery. The Firehouse offers live theater, film, dance, music, children's programming, arts education for youth and adults, our acclaimed New Works Festival, and a rotating art gallery that exhibits works by local and International Artists. The Firehouse is handicapped accessible.



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Music Worcester to Celebrate the Holiday Season with December Concerts Photo
Music Worcester to Celebrate the Holiday Season with December Concerts

Music Worcester will celebrate the holiday season with two concerts featuring its own Worcester Chorus. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Cape Rep Theatre Will Hold Information Session For Bold Company Photo
Cape Rep Theatre Will Hold Information Session For Bold Company

Cape Rep Theatre will hold information session for the Bold Company (BoldCo), a free educational program for Cape Cod residents ages 55+ wanting to learn the craft of acting through a fun and friendly rehearsal and production process.

3
The Springfield Chamber Players Perform With Harmonia V Next Month Photo
The Springfield Chamber Players Perform With Harmonia V Next Month

The Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO), presents a holiday musicale with the woodwind quintet Harmonia V, on Sunday, December 3, at 3PM at First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow Street (Route 5), Longmeadow, MA. This is the first of three concerts planned for Longmeadow in 2023-24. 

4
Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservation to Launch Collaborative Holiday Ex Photo
Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservation to Launch Collaborative Holiday Experience

BTG and The Trustees of Reservation are launching an exciting collaboration. Stay tuned for more details!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance Video
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Dinosaur World Live in Boston Dinosaur World Live
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/14-1/14)
Just for Us in Boston Just for Us
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/15-12/17)
Clue in Boston Clue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (4/30-5/05)
A Case for the Existence of God in Boston A Case for the Existence of God
SpeakEasy Stage Company (1/26-2/17)
Gaslight in Boston Gaslight
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (10/18-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You