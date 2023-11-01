Shemekia Copeland To Return To The Firehouse Center For The Arts For A Night Of Blues, Soul, And Americana

The Firehouse Center for the Arts will welcome the incomparable Shemekia Copeland back to Newburyport for a night of electrifying blues, soul, and Americana on Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 pm. Known for her fearless, honest, and humorous music, Copeland's powerful voice has earned her the title of "the greatest blues singer of her generation" by The Washington Post.

With a career marked by accolades and a profound impact on the roots music genre, Shemekia Copeland continues to captivate audiences across the globe. Her soulful voice and unmatched passion deliver an unforgettable performance that resonates deeply with fans.

"She was so well-received when we had her this past December that I knew we needed to have her back to the Firehouse in 2023." Says John Moynihan, Firehouse Center for the Arts Executive Director. "When I first heard one of her songs, I was immediately drawn in. Her stage presence is unmatched and you will be on the journey with her from the first note through the last."

Copeland's list of achievements is nothing short of impressive. In 2021, she clinched the prestigious Blues Music Award for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year. Her music, often described as "bold and timely blues," takes listeners on a consequential ride, as The Wall Street Journal notes. NPR Music praises Shemekia for her "punchy defiance and potent conviction," while The Houston Chronicle characterizes her songs as "resilient pleas for a kinder tomorrow."

This evening promises to be a celebration of music at its finest, where attendees can expect to be moved by Copeland's compelling vocals and emotionally charged lyrics. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to her soul-stirring music, this performance will leave an indelible mark on your heart and soul.

Tickets for this exceptional event are available at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. Prices for members range from $35 to $55 and non-members from $40 to $60. Don't miss the chance to witness the magic of Shemekia Copeland's live performance at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on November 3rd at 8:00 pm.

What To Know

Firehouse Center for the Arts is a member-based non-profit organization located on the waterfront at Market Square in Newburyport, MA, home to the Institution for Savings Mainstage in the 191 seat Arakelian Theater and Institution for Savings Art Gallery. The Firehouse offers live theater, film, dance, music, children's programming, arts education for youth and adults, our acclaimed New Works Festival, and a rotating art gallery that exhibits works by local and International Artists. The Firehouse is handicapped accessible.