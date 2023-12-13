See Atlanta Rhythm Section, Ana Popović & More at The Spire Center

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth announced several new shows. The 70s Southern Rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section will play on February 29, and Ana Popovic will celebrate touring for 25 years on April 20. After a sold-out show in 2022, New England folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler returns to The Spire with Kenny White on April 26, Ellis Paul celebrates over 30 years as a headlining performer on May 4 and The Linda Ronstadt Experience will play on May 18. In addition, Sunday Funday residency with South Shore Roots/Rock band The Shady Roosters has been extended to include new afternoon shows on January 14 & 28, February 11 & 25, March 10 & 24, April 7 & 21, and May 5. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

For more than 30 years, members of The Atlanta Rhythm Section have entertained audiences all over the world with their hits. With 15 albums of outstanding songwriting and performances, The Atlanta Rhythm Section represents the good things the phrase “classic rock” implies. With multiple gold and platinum albums to their credit, the band had top hits, “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Doraville,” “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight,” “Champagne Jam,” Angel,” “Do It Or Die” and “Spooky.”

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record.

Cheryl Wheeler gained recognition with her debut album, which included the song "Addicted." The track was covered by Dan Seals and reached number one on the country charts in September 1988. Cheryl’s songs have been covered by artists as diverse as Dan Seals, Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Suzy Boggus, Melanie, Bette Midler, Maura O'Connell, Sylvia, Kathy Mattea, and Holly Near.

Kenny White opens the show and then accompanies Cheryl for her set. He produced and arranged TV and radio commercials, directing artists such as Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Ricky Skaggs, and Aaron Neville. He's worked on many film soundtracks and appears on dozens of other musicians' recordings, including Marc Cohn's platinum debut.

Ellis Paul's career began back in his college days when he plucked up the courage to step up to the open mic in the clubs and coffeehouses of Boston. It’s a career that has seen Ellis perform alongside the likes of Shawn Colvin, Patty Griffin and Vance Gilbert, which has yielded over 20 albums. His songs have appeared in several blockbuster films (Me, Myself, and Irene; Shallow Hal, Hall Pass) and have been covered by award winning country artists (Sugarland, Kristian Bush, Jack Ingram).

The Linda Ronstadt Experience is "The Premier Touring Tribute," showcasing the songs that Linda Ronstadt made famous. The show takes you on a musical journey of smash hits "You're No Good', "When will I Be Loved," "That'll Be The Day," "Blue Bayou," and many more. Her repertoire spans from the 1970s and into the '80s with her chart-topping tenth album "Mad Love." Linda's show includes American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh. who creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career.

The Sunday Funday Residency at the Spire with South Shore roots rock band The Shady Roosters presented by Indieferm Brewing has been extended into May 2024. Together for about twenty-five years, mainly under the name Lonesome Jukebox, they have performed a mix of rockabilly, blues, roots, and country with some original tunes that would have sounded in the right place on jukeboxes of the '50s and '60s.

Tickets for these shows go on sale on December 16 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.