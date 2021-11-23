STOMP To Perform At The Hanover Theatre

Get ready to clap your hands and STOMP your feet on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM, when this iconic percussion group returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts!

Created by Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell, STOMP is a unique, one-of-a-kind show that incorporates music, dance, acrobatics, and theatrics into the performance. For over 30 years, this eight-member troupe has been using everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

STOMP has been featured on several popular television shows, such as "Sesame Street", "Reading Rainbow," and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," as well as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "American Dad". In 2012, they performed during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics in London.

Tickets are on sale now ! Tickets are $32, $42, $52, and $62 depending on seat location. Contact the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org for more information.

Please note, for the comfort and safety of all of our patrons, staff, volunteers and performers/artists, we respectfully require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your visit to the theatre. Children under 12 are exempt, provided they are accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated. Information will be checked against a valid photo ID prior to entry and the wearing of masks is required while inside the theatre.