SONGBIRD: Hayley Neal Sings Fleetwood Mac Comes to Plymouth's Spire Center

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Songbird: Hayley Neal Sings Fleetwood Mac will be presented as part of The Spire Center Lobby Series on Thursday, September 3, with tickets going on sale Saturday, April 4 at 6am.

Songbird is a one-woman performance centered on voice, storytelling, and musicianship. Halley Neal brings years of touring experience and a Berklee College of Music vocal background to her interpretation of Fleetwood Mac's iconic catalog.

Rather than imitation, the performance celebrates the emotional architecture, melodic strength, and lyrical intimacy of the songs, while showcasing Neal's own artistry. From the quiet intimacy of “Songbird” and "Landslide" to the driving energy of "The Chain” and “Dreams,” audiences are invited into a refined listening experience led by a masterful songstress.

Neal is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has toured extensively as a solo artist, released multiple albums of original music, and performed at festivals, theaters, and intimate listening rooms nationwide. Known for her expressive vocal style, technical precision, and emotional storytelling, Neal brings both the sensibility of a songwriter and the artistry of a trained vocalist to every performance.

Presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund, this series showcases local and regional musicians in a relaxed and intimate setting. The lobby is transformed into a 70-seat showcase lounge.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Gentleman Brawlers April 3; Selwyn Birchwood April 4; Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie April 10; Texas Flood- A Stevie Ray Vaugh Tribute, April 11; Thomas Dolby April 14; Tinsley Ellis April 17; Liz Longley April 18, Sunday Serenades with Melissa White and Miki Sawada April 29; The Steel Wheels May 1; BoDeans May 2; Session Americana w/ Kris Delmhorst May 8; A Band of Brothers May 9; Delta Generators Album Release Party May 22; FJ-The Music of Foreigner Journey Friday June 5; Carbon Leaf Friday June 12; Albert Cummings June 26; and An Evening with Livingston Taylor June 27.