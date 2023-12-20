Rhythm Future Quartet Comes to the Spire Center in January

New England's premier Gypsy Jazz Group, Rhythm Future Quartet will perform at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on January 12th. The four-person acoustic jazz ensemble performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw upon diverse international rhythms and musical idioms. Tickets are available at Click Here.

An award-winning composer and violinist, Jason Anick leads the quartet with guitarists Max O'Rourke and Henry Acker and bassist Greg Loughman.

Anick has performed alongside various artists, including Grammy award-winning guitarist John Jorgenson, Stevie Wonder, The Jim Kweskin Jug Band, and Tommy Emmanuel.

Henry Acker is a young powerhouse jazz guitarist who has shared the stage with jazz greats Bucky Pizzarelli, Frank Vignola, Julian Lage, Bireli Lagrene, and Vic Juris. He is a five-time winner of the Downbeat Magazine Student Award for jazz guitar soloist.

Guitarist Max O'Rourke won the 2015 Saga Award from DjangoFest Northwest, and has already toured/recorded with many of the top American Gypsy Jazz musicians, including John Jorgenson and Gonzalo Bergara.

Greg Loughman is a well-known bassist in Boston who has played with renowned musicians, including Sheila Jordan, Curtis Fuller, and George Garzone.

Several shows are set to take place at the Spire Center this upcoming January, including Comedy Night featuring Drew Dunn on January 5th, Young Dubliners on January 13th, The Shady Roosters on January 4th and 28th, The Busted Jug Band on January 20th, Antje Duvekot on January 26th, and the Knickerbockers All-Stars on January 27th.

Tickets for the Rhythm Future Quartet at the Spire Center on Friday, January 12th at 8:00 p.m. are available atClick Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.