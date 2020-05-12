Relieve Stress During COVID-19 Through Virtual Dance and Fitness Classes

The Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead, Massachusetts is helping children, adults, and teenagers relax and reduce their stress during the COVID-19 pandemic through its new virtual classes and lessons.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people, leading to fear and anxiety. They recommend people take care of themselves by exercising regularly, stretching, taking deep breaths, or meditating.

The Marblehead School of Ballet is responding to this need by providing virtual online classes in Mindful Movement and Tai Chi. Dance and fitness classes are also available for adult and child Ballet, Floor-Barre, Stretch and Strength, Ballroom and Latin Solo Work, Creative Movement, Tap, and Hip Hop. A special 4-week choreography series begins later in May. Private lessons are also available in Ballet, Cross Training, Stretch & Strength, Partner Dances, Tai Chi, Mindfulness, and Stress/Anxiety Reduction.

"During this difficult time, the Marblehead School of Ballet offers a regimen of dance, fitness and relaxation classes and lessons to help people calm their fears. By incorporating dance and mindful practices into their daily routines, people can reduce their anxiety and build coping skills in a nurturing environment in our new virtual classes and lessons," explained Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Mindfulness, the ability to be fully present, helps people experience the moment now to its fullest capacity. "In the Mindful Movement class, people learn how to tolerate and manage the uncertainty through focus. Skills are taught that are easily applied to reduce stress and anxiety, while promoting inner calm," explained instructor Leda Elliott.

"Uncertainty is impacting and reshaping daily life for everyone and challenging the mental and physical of everyone around the globe. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and create strong emotions," explained Elliott. The techniques and movements taught in the class teach key factors in cultivating calm and resilience to fortify our mind, body and spirit."

Tai Chi, an ancient form of internal martial arts based in Taoism, promotes and teaches way to bring harmony and balance of the mind, body and spirit. According to Elliott, "The practice of Tai Chi is often described as meditation in motion. In class, we focus on the importance and benefits of cultivating calm and resilience. Resilient people develop skills to overcome adversity and come out stronger," she explained.

Elliot trained under world-renowned grandmaster of Tai Chi, Master Bow Sim Mark of the Tai Chi Arts Association. She has taught meditation, Tai Chi and breath work for 25 years. She is a Reiki master and has studied various natural healing modalities.

To register for the school's virtual classes or to take a remote private lesson, visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-school/schedule/.





