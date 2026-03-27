Registration Now Open for Provincetown Theater's Spring Youth Program

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The Provincetown Theater's Youth Program returns for Spring Vacation Theater Camp this April. Led by teaching artist—and former Glinda in Wicked—Marissa Miller and Story Pirates alumna Emily Olcott, this five-day workshop leads students through the craft of creating theater, from playwriting through design and rehearsal. The workshop ends with a performance opportunity for students—who may choose to act on stage or assist with behind-the-scenes technical production—to share their work with an invited audience of family and friends with a reception to follow.

The Theater's Youth Program empowers discovery and artistry for the theater-makers of tomorrow to learn and explore the craft of theater from all angles: playwriting, scenic design, tech design and operation, and performing. Perfect for beginners and experienced performers alike, these workshops prioritize creativity, confidence-building, and community in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

The camp runs Monday through Friday, April 20th through the 24th, from 10 am - 3 pm at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown. To register, please visit The Provincetown Theater's website at www.provincetowntheater.org. For more information about the program or to inquire about scholarship opportunities, please contact the Theater's Associate Director of Production and Programming, Josh Quiñones, at joshua@provincetowntheater.org.