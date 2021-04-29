Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RSVPs Now Open For The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival's Afternoon Performance Gala

The event takes place on Saturday, June 5 at 4pm Eastern.

Apr. 29, 2021  

RSVPs Now Open For The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival's Afternoon Performance Gala Seats and tables are now available for the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival's annual fundraiser, to be held outdoors under a tent at the Bas Relief Park behind Provincetown Town Hall on Saturday, June 5 at 4pm Eastern.

A limited amount of Gala VIP tables are available for $2,400 and can accommodate up to six individuals. Other Gala seats are available at other tables for $300 and $200. The Festival website has additional information about tables and configurations. In accordance with the festival's commitment to state and local guidelines relating to COVID-19, attendees will be asked to submit a short form. Once received, a staff member from the festival's team will quickly reach out by phone or, if preferred, by email to complete the booking. To reserve tickets, visit twptown.org

The Performance Gala will sample The Brass Menagerie, an off-kilter musical exploration of the plays of Tennessee Williams through the lens of Broadway showtunes performed by the show's madcap creator, singer Amy Jo Jackson, and her longtime collaborator pianist Brian Nash.

A live auction of artwork and Williams-related memorabilia will include opportunities for remote bidding.

"Our annual Gala is when we announce the Festival's September season, surrounded by the people whose generosity makes it possible for us to celebrate Tennessee Williams through live performance," says Patrick Falco, president of the Festival's board of directors. "Last year, with the help of our supporters we presented live performances inspired by the slogan 'If we can, we will.' This year, with the help of our supporters, if we can we will again."


