RHINOCEROS Extends at A.R.T. Through Late September

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American Repertory Theater will extend the run of its new production of Rhinoceros. The new production of Eugene Ionesco’s landmark play will now close Sunday, September 27, 2026. Directed by A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus, Rhinoceros begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center on Friday, August 14 and opens officially on Friday, August 21.

Rhinoceros Scavenger Hunt at Harvard Art Museums at Night

AUG 27 at 5PM | Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA

Join the stampede with A.R.T. and the Harvard Art Museums for a Rhinoceros-inspired scavenger hunt through the museums’ galleries. Follow cryptic clues and untangle museum mysteries for a chance to win a prize at this special addition to the Harvard Art Museums at Night monthly event. Make it a double feature and head over to the 7:30PM performance of Rhinoceros!

Harvard Art Museums at Night features food and drink from local vendors, music, and an opportunity to explore the galleries after hours. Advance registration is encouraged, but walk-in visitors are always welcome. Please note that space may be limited due to capacity. WBUR is the media partner for Harvard Art Museums at Night. This event is part of ArtsThursdays, a university-wide initiative supported by Harvard University Committee on the Arts (HUCA).

Post-show Conversations with Cast Members Including Tatiana Maslany, Led by Diane Paulus

Friday, September 4 after the 7:30pm performance | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St, Cambridge

Saturday, September 5 after the 2pm performance | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St, Cambridge

Rhinoceros director Diane Paulus leads a conversation with Tatiana Maslany and other members of the cast. Admission is included with a ticket to the performance.

Private Backstage Tour with Diane Paulus – Enter to Win!

Saturday, September 5 after the 7:30PM performance | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge

Rhinoceros director Diane Paulus will bring five lucky ticket-buyers and their guests (up to four per party) on a private post-show backstage tour of the production. Everyone who purchases a ticket to this performance will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes! Visit AmericanRepertoryTheater.org for details.

ABOUT RHINOCEROS

In Rhinoceros, everything seems normal one Sunday morning…until it’s not. One by one, friends and colleagues transform into rhinoceroses, and Bérenger (Turturro) is forced to decide: will he follow the crowd or stand his ground? As resonant as when it premiered in the wake of the Second World War, Rhinoceros reminds us of the importance of holding on to our humanity amidst mounting pressures to conform. This new adaptation by A.R.T. based on Derek Prouse’s seminal translation of Eugène Ionesco’s landmark play is staged by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (“one of the most imaginative forces working in theater” –Broadway.com), directing her final production at the Loeb Drama Center before the A.R.T.’s move to its new home in Allston, the Goel Center for Creativity & Performance.

The Rhinoceros cast includes Harriett D. Foy (Housewife), Paul Giamatti (Jean), Peter Francis James (Grocer / Papillon), Tatiana Maslany (Daisy), Kristine Nielsen (Grocer’s Wife / Mrs. Boeuf), Alex Ross (Dudard), Clay Singer(Botard / Waiter) and John Turturro (Berenger). Britt Faulkner, David Mason, Amelia Sipkin, and Scott Stangland are understudies.

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