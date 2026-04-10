(RE)DRESSING MISS HAVISHAM is Coming to Boston Playwrights' Theatre

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A haunting literary mystery is reexamined through local playwright John Minigan's bold, contemporary lens in (Re)Dressing Miss Havisham, a gripping solo performance starring Miranda Jonté, performing at Boston Playwrights' Theatre, with evening performances from May 19 through 24.

The production features a creative team including solo performer Miranda Jonté, director Peter Sampieri, producer Neil McGarry, and stage manager Summer Bates.

An original commission by Back Porch Theater, developed through Boston Playwrights' Theatre's New Play Incubator program, (Re)Dressing Miss Havisham reimagines one of literature's most iconic figures through a contemporary investigative frame. Miranda, an unmarried actor in her 40s with a background in criminology, takes on the role of Charles Dickens' Miss Havisham with a singular mission: to solve the cold case of Havisham's death.

What begins as a literary inquiry quickly deepens into a layered exploration of identity, autonomy, and the portrayal of women—both in Dickens' life and on the page. As Miranda moves between characters, employing forensic analysis, research, and even a “murder board,” the line between performer and subject begins to blur. When the trail of evidence runs cold, it is Miss Havisham herself who emerges to confront long-buried truths—forcing both women to reckon with questions of independence, fulfillment, and what it means to live fully on one's own terms.

(Re)Dressing Miss Havisham runs Tuesday, May 19, through Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, May 24 at 6 PM.

Tickets are $35 for adults; $20 for Boston University faculty and staff, veterans, and seniors; and $12 for students with valid ID. Student rush tickets are free with valid ID, available to capacity in person at the box office on the day of performance only.