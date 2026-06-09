Plymouth's Spire Center Reveals Three New Shows For September and October

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Plymouth's Spire Center has announced three new shows going on sale Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 AM. September 17 The Young Fables perform as part of The Lobby Series; Fat City Band plays the main stage October 3; and Quinn Sullivan returns October 23.

Tennessee based country pop and roots duo The Young Fables, featuring vocalist Laurel Wright and guitarist songwriter Wesley Lunsford, will be playing September 17 as part of the Spire Center's Lobby Series. Presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund, this series showcases local and regional musicians in a relaxed and intimate setting.

Known for their emotionally honest songwriting and captivating live performances, the duo blend timeless storytelling with modern pop sensibilities to create music that resonates deeply with audiences. Advocates for mental health awareness, The Young Fables use their platform to encourage openness, healing, and connection. Their feature documentary, The Fable of a Song, earned the Audience Choice Award at the Nashville Film Festival, and the duo received the Troy Gentry Compassion Award for their work promoting mental health and wellness., The Young Fables have shared stages with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Rascal Flatts, and were personally invited by Shania Twain to perform on CBS's Real Country.

With a unique blend of musicianship and showmanship, The Fat City Band returns to The Spire Center on October 3, bringing its own brand of jump blues, swing, New Orleans, and roots style music to Plymouth. Now in its fifth decade, this seven piece Boston outfit continues to pack a punch, following a credo that music should be fun, delivering a high energy and entertaining performance every show. Over the years, the band has shared the stage with such musical luminaries as B. B. King, James Brown and the legendary Ray Charles. In 2018 The Fat City Band was inducted into the New England Museum Music Hall of Fame.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist and a Spire Center favorite, Quinn Sullivan rose to prominence in the early 2000's and takes over the stage at The Spire Center on October 23. Born and raised in New Bedford, MA, Quinn grew up in a musical household listening to classic rock, jazz and blues. He credits his early obsession with The Beatles as the impetus for him to pursue music as a career. He gained national attention with appearances on afternoon and late-night television shows such as Tonight Show, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmell, and Conan O Brian. In 2007, Quinn met music legend Buddy Guy who invited him onstage, which led to him touring and recording with Guy throughout the next decade.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Flagship Romance June 11; Carbon Leaf Friday June 12, The Reckoners June 13; Comedian Don McMillan June 19; Paul Thorn June 20, Albert Cummings June 26, and An Evening with Livingston Taylor June 27; Welcome Back Cotters July 3; Dad Bods Comedy Tour July 31; Karla Bonoff August 1; THE MUSIC OF The Beach Boys featuring PET SOUNDS LIVE August 7; and Tom Rush August 9; Larry McCray August 14; Hey 19!-Steely Dan Tribute August 15; Ruthie FosterAugust 21; CountryFest August 22; Time in a Bottle: Songs of the '70s with Swearingen & Kelli August 28; Improv Asylum Aug 29; Cantrip and Low Lily September 5; and Chris Knight September 10.

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