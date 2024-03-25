Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents EIN DEUTSCHES REQUIEM Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pilgrim Festival Chorus will present its spring season concert Johannes Brahms's “Ein Deutsches Requiem” (A German Requiem), on Saturday, May 4, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, May 5, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, featuring soloists David Tyler and Allyson Lynch, performed with a 25-piece orchestra.

“Our current ensemble is PFC's strongest group of singers to date. The singers are really enjoying learning this marvelous and challenging work. As we approach our 25th year, this concert serves as a significant milestone in the life of our chorus,” says Chapman Reilly.

One of the greatest works of the choral repertoire, the Brahms “Requiem” continues to resonate with listeners everywhere, even 150 years after its composition. The seven movements suggest a journey that explore the nature of life, death, sorrow, hope, and comfort, in essence, the universal human condition. From the deepest sense of loss and the understanding that life is short, the music brings us to a realization that a time will come when death is no more, and ultimately brings us to a place of comfort and peace.

Since 1999, PFC has provided South Shore audiences with classical choral music concerts. More than 90 vocalists of all adult ages from 20 South Shore communities currently fill out the ensemble. In addition to its spring large-scale choral concert, PFC presents an annual winter concert and “Messiah Sing” in December, as well as a summer concert series featuring Broadway and Americana music.

PFC participates in the Card to Culture Program, a collaboration between Mass Cultural Council, the Department of Transitional Assistance, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, and Massachusetts Health Connector, by increasing access to cultural experiences.

Tickets for “Ein Deutsches Requiem” are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens, and $15 for students over 14. Card to Culture attendees and children ages 14 and under are admitted for free. Tickets are available at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets, from PFC members, and at the door.

For more information, including details on membership and performances, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pilgrim Festival Chorus

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, nonprofit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC performances are funded in part by grants from Plymouth and Middleborough Cultural Councils, as well as other regional cultural councils, local agencies supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners.