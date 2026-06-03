Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Now Playing at North Shore Music Theatre

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North Shore Music Theatre has released new production photos from ON YOUR FEET!, now playing through June 14.

The musical chronicles the lives and careers of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, tracing their journey from their early years to international success in the music industry. The show explores the personal and professional challenges they faced while building a career that helped bring Latin music to mainstream audiences around the world.

Featuring a score built around the Estefans' catalog of hits, ON YOUR FEET! includes songs such as "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You."

Ticket Information

ON YOUR FEET! runs through June 14 at North Shore Music Theatre, located at 54 Dunham Road in Beverly, Massachusetts. For tickets and additional information, contact the box office at (978) 232-7200.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

The cast of "ON YOUR FEET!

The cast of "ON YOUR FEET!

The cast of "ON YOUR FEET!

The cast of "ON YOUR FEET!

The cast of "ON YOUR FEET!

Isabel Leoni

Marcello Audino

Karmine Alers

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